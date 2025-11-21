SOCIALISM TOWNHALL

Socialism grabbed national attention with the recent NYC mayoral election.

Learn from experts what the dangers are and what to expect next...

bring your questions to the Socialism Town-Hall (FREE event)

When: Dec 2, 2025 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

I will be one of the panelists and joined by several economic analysts and business experts.

There is no mystery why prices in general keep rising. The Fed is a “legal counterfeiter” with the power to print money out of thin air.

(You can read Murray Rothbard’s classic money and banking monograph here,)

When newly created dollars are injected into the economy, they spread from their points of origin typically the banking system to the rest of the economy. This is the cause of numerous rising prices—commodities, wholesale prices, retail prices, housing, and stock prices.

The money supply nearly doubled since 2016, and prices—especially real estate and stock prices—have increased substantially.

Wages and salaries for the vast majority of blue and white collar workers tend to lag the rise in consumer prices. Thus, real living standards decline because of the Fed’s money printing.

The pain of inflation is one of the inevitable consequences of so-called easy money, which every president wants to “goose” the economy,

The chart below reveals the inverse relationship between money supply growth and the purchasing power of the dollar since 2016. The money supply increases no matter who is president. Trump blaming Biden for inflation is disingenuous. The money supply boomed during Trump’s last year in office, leading to the highest annual price inflation during Biden’s presidency (the lag effect). Poor Joe had nothing to do with the Fed flooding the economy with new money in 2020.

When any of the talking heads on financial shows, talk radio, and podcasts discuss “affordability’ and don’t identify the culprit—the Federal Reserve—change the channel, turn off the radio, or stop listening to the podcast.

It’s the Fed, Stupid!

The purchasing power of the dollar before and after the Fed was created in 1913 and began operations in 1914. In short, the Fed’s failure to maintain the purchasing power of the dollar is sufficient reason for it to be abolished.

I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.