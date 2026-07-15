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The Four-Letter Economic Words we all should live by

Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here . Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.

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Get Your July Rothbard Giveaway Book! The Origins of the Federal Reserve

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The most revealing chart in yesterday’s Wall Street Journal article on Kevin Warsh and the Federal Reserve tells a story that should outrage every American who depends on savings and wages rather than financial speculation. It shows that for much of the period from 2020 through 2023, the federal funds rate remained well below the inflation rate. In other words, the Federal Reserve deliberately suppressed interest rates while the purchasing power of the dollar was eroding.

This policy amounted to a massive transfer of wealth. Savers who kept money in bank accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market funds earned returns far below the rising cost of living. Their purchasing power steadily declined even as they were encouraged to believe they were acting responsibly by saving for retirement or emergencies. The beneficiaries were the federal government, which financed enormous deficits at artificially low interest rates, and borrowers who received subsidized credit.

Low- and middle-income Americans paid the highest price. Unlike wealthy investors, they generally do not own large portfolios of stocks, private equity, or real estate that often appreciate during periods of easy money. Their principal financial assets are wages and savings accounts. Inflation reduces the value of every paycheck while suppressed interest rates deny them the opportunity to offset those losses with higher returns on their savings.

Artificially low interest rates also fueled speculative bubbles in financial assets and housing, making it more difficult for working families to purchase homes and build wealth. Rising asset prices enriched those who already owned substantial investments while leaving first-time homebuyers and young families further behind.

The Federal Reserve was created to promote financial stability, but its prolonged policy of holding interest rates below the inflation rate produced precisely the opposite result. It punished thrift, rewarded debt, encouraged excessive government spending, and widened the wealth gap. That single chart is a stark reminder that monetary manipulation is not an abstract economic policy—it has real victims. Chief among them are the millions of low- and middle-income Americans whose hard-earned savings have been systematically eroded by the Federal Reserve’s easy-money policies.

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.