On the next episode, Dr. Keith Smith on free market medicine.

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The picture of the free market is necessarily one of harmony and mutual benefit; the picture of State intervention is one of caste conflict, coercion, and exploitation. Murray Rothbard

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For all the talk about inflation, inequality, political polarization, and declining trust in institutions, one word best describes the real issue facing America: meddle.

The federal government increasingly meddles in nearly every aspect of American life—how people earn, spend, save, invest, educate their children, run businesses, and obtain medical care. This constant interference undermines the voluntary exchanges that are the foundation of a free and prosperous society.

In a free society, individuals cooperate through voluntary exchange. Buyers and sellers agree to transactions because both believe they benefit. Workers freely choose jobs, entrepreneurs create businesses, and consumers decide what products and services best meet their needs. Prices, wages, and profits emerge naturally from millions of peaceful interactions. This process creates innovation, efficiency, and rising living standards.

But the federal government increasingly substitutes political decisions for voluntary choices. Massive federal spending diverts trillions of dollars from the productive private sector to politically favored interests. Every dollar Washington spends must first be taxed, borrowed, or created by the Federal Reserve. Taxes reduce the resources people have earned through their labor. Borrowing pushes debt onto future generations. Money creation fuels inflation, which silently erodes the purchasing power of working Americans and retirees.

Regulations are another form of meddling. Businesses today face mountains of rules governing hiring, wages, energy use, environmental standards, health care mandates, financial reporting, and countless other activities. Large corporations may survive this bureaucratic burden, but small businesses and entrepreneurs often cannot. Excessive regulation discourages innovation, raises costs, reduces competition, and limits opportunity for ordinary Americans trying to improve their lives.

Federal meddling also distorts health care, housing, education, and energy markets. Government subsidies and mandates drive up college tuition, inflate housing prices, and increase medical costs. Politicians promise solutions to problems often created by previous government interventions, leading to even more interference. The result is a cycle of dependency, inefficiency, and frustration.

The tragedy is that Americans have gradually become accustomed to this constant meddling. Citizens increasingly look to Washington for answers rather than to free individuals, communities, markets, and civil society. Yet history repeatedly demonstrates that human creativity flourishes most when people are free to make their own decisions and bear the consequences of those choices.

America does not suffer from too much freedom. It suffers from too much political interference in voluntary human action. The more government meddles, the less room remains for personal responsibility, entrepreneurship, and genuine prosperity. If America hopes to restore economic vitality and individual liberty, it must reduce federal spending, repeal burdensome regulations, and allow free people to cooperate voluntarily once again.

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.