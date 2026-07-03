The Power of Talk Radio and Free Speech
Michael Harrison, publisher of TALKERS.com and I discuss the evolution of talk radio and free speech
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Talk radio has shaped American political discourse for over six decades but how did it get here, and where is it headed next?
In this episode of Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness, host Murray Sabrin sits down with media veteran Michael Harrison, founder of Talkers Magazine and a nearly 60-year fixture in broadcasting, to trace the rise of talk radio, its role in free speech, and its evolution into the podcasting era. For the latest news about talk radio, visit, TALKERS.com
What You’ll Learn:
✅ How talk radio evolved from the 1960s into a dominant media format
✅ Why the repeal of the Fairness Doctrine paved the way for Rush Limbaugh’s rise
✅ How Limbaugh turned everyday listeners into engaged “guests” on air
✅ The real limits of the First Amendment in broadcasting
✅ How talk radio influenced television and digital media
✅ What the future holds for talk radio, podcasting, and digital broadcasting
Chapters:
00:00 – Introduction to Health, Wealth, and Happiness
01:29 – Michael Harrison’s Media Journey
11:26 – The Evolution of Talk Radio
15:45 – The Impact of Rush Limbaugh and Talkers Magazine
20:52 – Free Speech and Talk Radio
30:02 – The Future of Talk Radio and Podcasting
Key Quotes:
“Talk radio became a very hot format.”
“Rush Limbaugh turned listeners into guests.”
“Free speech needs to be defended every single day.”
About the Guest:
Michael Harrison is a media veteran with nearly six decades of experience in talk radio and broadcasting, and founder of Talkers Magazine, the leading trade publication covering the talk media industry.
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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.
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