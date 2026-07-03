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Talk radio has shaped American political discourse for over six decades but how did it get here, and where is it headed next?



In this episode of Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness, host Murray Sabrin sits down with media veteran Michael Harrison, founder of Talkers Magazine and a nearly 60-year fixture in broadcasting, to trace the rise of talk radio, its role in free speech, and its evolution into the podcasting era. For the latest news about talk radio, visit, TALKERS.com



What You’ll Learn:

✅ How talk radio evolved from the 1960s into a dominant media format

✅ Why the repeal of the Fairness Doctrine paved the way for Rush Limbaugh’s rise

✅ How Limbaugh turned everyday listeners into engaged “guests” on air

✅ The real limits of the First Amendment in broadcasting

✅ How talk radio influenced television and digital media

✅ What the future holds for talk radio, podcasting, and digital broadcasting



Chapters:

00:00 – Introduction to Health, Wealth, and Happiness

01:29 – Michael Harrison’s Media Journey

11:26 – The Evolution of Talk Radio

15:45 – The Impact of Rush Limbaugh and Talkers Magazine

20:52 – Free Speech and Talk Radio

30:02 – The Future of Talk Radio and Podcasting



Key Quotes:

“Talk radio became a very hot format.”

“Rush Limbaugh turned listeners into guests.”

“Free speech needs to be defended every single day.”



About the Guest:

Michael Harrison is a media veteran with nearly six decades of experience in talk radio and broadcasting, and founder of Talkers Magazine, the leading trade publication covering the talk media industry.



If you found this conversation valuable, subscribe for more in-depth interviews on media, free speech, and the ideas shaping public discourse — and hit the bell so you never miss an episode.



Enjoyed this episode? Like the video and drop a comment: What do you think the future of talk radio looks like in the podcasting era?



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