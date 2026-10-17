Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7d

We cannot realistically know the pro and cons of A/i and data centers. They are still being developed and planned. The expectations are in the stratosphere while the promises are yet to be seen. Yet no one is telling us the true purpose of these things. As we have seen for decades, none of this hype can be trusted nor can the hype-makers.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Sabrin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture