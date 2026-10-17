Why do the biggest AI companies want government regulation? Connor O’Keefe of the Mises Institute explains how AI regulation could protect Big Tech’s market power, and what it means for data centers, jobs, and free markets.



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In this episode, Murray Sabrin sits down with Connor O’Keefe to unpack the push for AI regulation. They compare today’s AI policy debate to railroad regulation in the 1800s, when industry leaders welcomed government oversight to cartelize their market. They also discuss the real benefits and risks of artificial intelligence, who should be liable when AI causes harm, the impact of AI on jobs and critical thinking, the growing backlash against data centers over water and energy use, and the US-China AI race.



⏱️ CHAPTERS

00:00 Introduction and guest background

02:55 Why AI companies want regulation

04:21 Historical parallels with railroad regulation

09:02 The true purpose of regulation in industry

10:09 Is AI a tool for free markets or a threat?

15:00 Liability and safety concerns with AI

18:21 Job displacement and economic impacts of AI

20:41 Critical thinking and education in the age of AI

25:34 Environmental and local community issues with data centers

33:33 The US-China AI race and global competitiveness

35:00 Closing remarks and follow-up



💬 KEY QUOTES

“Big AI firms want regulation to protect their market power.”

“Regulation often benefits industry elites, not the public.”

“Market competition and accountability are key to AI safety.”



🔗 GUEST LINKS

Connor O’Keefe | Mises Institute:

https://mises.org



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💬 Comment below: Should AI be regulated by government, or by the free market?



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YouTube Tags (paste into the Tags field, under 500 characters)

AI regulation, artificial intelligence regulation, data centers, Connor O’Keefe, Murray Sabrin, Mises Institute, regulatory capture, free market, Austrian economics, Big Tech regulation, AI and jobs, AI safety, data center water usage, US China AI race, government intervention, libertarian economics, AI policy, future of AI, economics podcast



Pinned Comment (drives engagement and subscribers)

Big AI companies say regulation will make AI safer. Connor argues it’s really about protecting their market power. 🤔



Who do you trust more to keep AI in check: government regulators or market competition? Drop your answer below 👇



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