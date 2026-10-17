Why do the biggest AI companies want government regulation? Connor O’Keefe of the Mises Institute explains how AI regulation could protect Big Tech’s market power, and what it means for data centers, jobs, and free markets.
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In this episode, Murray Sabrin sits down with Connor O’Keefe to unpack the push for AI regulation. They compare today’s AI policy debate to railroad regulation in the 1800s, when industry leaders welcomed government oversight to cartelize their market. They also discuss the real benefits and risks of artificial intelligence, who should be liable when AI causes harm, the impact of AI on jobs and critical thinking, the growing backlash against data centers over water and energy use, and the US-China AI race.
⏱️ CHAPTERS
00:00 Introduction and guest background
02:55 Why AI companies want regulation
04:21 Historical parallels with railroad regulation
09:02 The true purpose of regulation in industry
10:09 Is AI a tool for free markets or a threat?
15:00 Liability and safety concerns with AI
18:21 Job displacement and economic impacts of AI
20:41 Critical thinking and education in the age of AI
25:34 Environmental and local community issues with data centers
33:33 The US-China AI race and global competitiveness
35:00 Closing remarks and follow-up
💬 KEY QUOTES
“Big AI firms want regulation to protect their market power.”
“Regulation often benefits industry elites, not the public.”
“Market competition and accountability are key to AI safety.”
🔗 GUEST LINKS
Connor O’Keefe | Mises Institute:
https://mises.org
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💬 Comment below: Should AI be regulated by government, or by the free market?
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AI regulation, artificial intelligence regulation, data centers, Connor O’Keefe, Murray Sabrin, Mises Institute, regulatory capture, free market, Austrian economics, Big Tech regulation, AI and jobs, AI safety, data center water usage, US China AI race, government intervention, libertarian economics, AI policy, future of AI, economics podcast
Pinned Comment (drives engagement and subscribers)
Big AI companies say regulation will make AI safer. Connor argues it’s really about protecting their market power. 🤔
Who do you trust more to keep AI in check: government regulators or market competition? Drop your answer below 👇
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We cannot realistically know the pro and cons of A/i and data centers. They are still being developed and planned. The expectations are in the stratosphere while the promises are yet to be seen. Yet no one is telling us the true purpose of these things. As we have seen for decades, none of this hype can be trusted nor can the hype-makers.