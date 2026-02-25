In his State of the Union address last night, Donald Trump painted a picture of an economy “roaring” back to life. Yet beneath the applause lines and superlatives, the speech revealed a troubling embrace of policies that threaten long-term prosperity.

Foremost was his enthusiastic defense of tariffs. Tariffs are taxes on imports, paid ultimately by American consumers and businesses. To suggest that tariffs could replace the income tax is economically implausible. The modern federal government spends trillions of dollars annually; tariff revenue, even at elevated rates, would fall far short without dramatically shrinking global trade and raising prices at home. Protectionism may appeal politically, but it narrows consumer choice and invites retaliation that harms exporters.

The president’s claim that inflation is “under control” glosses over the lingering affordability crisis facing households. While price increases may have slowed from their peak, cumulative inflation has permanently raised the cost of living. Many retirees still struggle, and notably, the speech did not acknowledge that millions of beneficiaries will continue paying taxes on their Social Security benefits under current law, administered by the Social Security Administration. Ignoring this reality undermines the claim that seniors are fully protected.

Trump also endorsed giving people government funds to pay for healthcare and proposed banning institutional purchases of single-family homes. Both ideas reflect a growing reliance on federal intervention. Subsidizing demand for healthcare without addressing underlying cost drivers risks pushing prices even higher. Restricting who may purchase homes interferes with property rights and fails to address the root cause of housing inflation: years of easy money and asset inflation fueled by the Federal Reserve. By holding interest rates artificially low and expanding the money supply, the Fed distorted housing markets, yet the president offered no critique of this policy.

Conspicuously absent was any serious plan to reduce federal spending. Without spending restraint, promises of tax relief or tariff substitution ring hollow. Fiscal discipline requires confronting entitlement growth, defense outlays, and bureaucratic expansion—none of which received meaningful attention.

Finally, the president’s fervent support for the drug war, including endorsing lethal force against suspected traffickers in international waters, raises grave constitutional and moral concerns. Expanding executive power to kill based on suspicion alone risks eroding due process and entangling the nation in further conflict.

In sum, the address favored intervention over reform, rhetoric over restraint, and power over principle—leaving unanswered how prosperity can endure without economic freedom, sound money, additional deregulation, and fiscal responsibility.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.