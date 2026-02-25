Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dennis's avatar
Dennis
21h

Each time any of these politicians discuss economics reach for the nearest set of dunce caps.

I am always and invariably reminded of the late, great Richard Daughty aka Mogambo Guru whose advice never varied:

“Buy Silver, Gold and Oil. Whee! This investing stuff is easy!”

Reply
Share
rpaco's avatar
rpaco
21h

I have never stayed up late enough to watch one of these before, it should have started at 01:00 UK time (GMT) Even so I missed the start and awoke to what was beyond any doubt a purely political electioneering rally, full of typical boasting, self aggrandisement, misleading statements and pure lies.

Trump is a salesman who seems to have no idea how the economy works, only that people must be threatened until it does. Someone must surely tell him that increasing the cost of raw supplies (via tariffs) raises the cost of the end product. Apparently he ended Avian flu which let the price of eggs come down. Apparently he is allowed to quote the opposite of the official figures as and however it suits him. How can you have any respect for that?

Still as I remind myself you did actually elect him! Time you had more than two parties.

I was led to believe that the opposition had a chance to respond after the presidential festival, but it went on for so long, and then everyone seemed to be leaving very slowly, bathed in self glory and applause that I fell asleep again. So missed the Democrat's response.

Nothing about Canada either!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Sabrin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture