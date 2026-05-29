*************************************************************************

When a new source of taxation is found it never means, in practice, that the old source is abandoned. It merely means that the politicians have two ways of milking the taxpayer where they had one before. H. L. Mencken

**************************************************************************

From Kimberley Strassel’s column today, “The GOP Wants to Tax Your Car.”

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee laid the groundwork last week in passing a five-year reauthorization of transportation programs. Greedy for more “infrastructure” dollars to shower on home states in a midterm and unwilling to raise the gasoline tax, Republicans conjured up a new revenue stream: the first-ever federal “annual registration fee” for vehicles.

***********************************************************************

The federal government is a leech that sucks the life out of the American people with taxes, regulations, endless wars, and, of course, the Federal Reserve’s “legalized counterfeiting” is causing living standards for most Americans to decline.

Help is on the way!

Next Monday, June 1st, the Declaration of Re-Independence will be posted here to remind the American people how far the country has drifted from the vision of the founders as we get closer to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

According to an excerpt in the June 1st press release that will be distributed to the media:

The purpose of this declaration is not to divide Americans, but to remind them that freedom requires ongoing attention and responsibility," said Sabrin, project organizer and founder of MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT. "The principles of individual liberty, voluntary exchange, limited government, sound money, and personal responsibility remain as relevant today as they were in 1776.



The declaration addresses a range of public policy concerns, including federal spending, national debt, inflationary monetary policy, regulatory expansion, individual decision-making, constitutional protections, and the concentration of authority within government institutions.



According to Sabrin, the document is intended to serve as a starting point for peaceful dialogue among citizens, educators, community leaders, and policymakers. Supporters of the project say the declaration is not connected to any call for violence, civil unrest, or partisan division, but instead seeks to promote renewed interest in America's founding principles and the responsibilities of self-government.



The Declaration of Re-Independence also emphasizes the importance of protecting individual rights in economic, personal, and healthcare decisions. In particular, it highlights the doctor-patient relationship as an important part of ethical healthcare and personal autonomy.

********************************************************************

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

*********************************************************************************

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

*****************************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.