Murray Sabrin

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Crixcyon
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Constitutions are virtually worthless as we would expect governments to self-police themselves in regards to practicing what the constitution preaches. These is no one to take government to task for it breaches of law.

Congress is useless as they are nothing more than a gang of thugs pretending to care about the country and its citizens. So who would ever hold the government accountable? If there was such an entity, how does it not become corrupted?

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