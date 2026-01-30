If taxes and government spending are both slashed, then the salutary result will be to lower the parasitic burden of government taxes and spending upon the productive activities of the private sector. Murray Rothbard

Parents are responsible for the well being of their children, not the government. Murray Sabrin

Trump’s proposal for federally funded “baby bonds” is another example of Washington promising benefits it has neither the constitutional authority nor the fiscal capacity to provide. However appealing the rhetoric of helping every newborn may sound, the policy rests on a fundamental disregard for constitutional limits and basic fiscal responsibility.

Nowhere in the Constitution is the federal government authorized to create savings accounts for children simply because they are born. The enumerated powers doctrine was designed precisely to prevent such open-ended social engineering. Matters of family support, savings, and intergenerational assistance fall squarely within the domain of civil society—families, relatives, churches, charities, and local communities—not the federal treasury. Turning childbirth into a federal entitlement further erodes personal responsibility and deepens Americans’ dependence on Washington.

Equally troubling is the fiscal reality. The federal government is already running deficits approaching $2 trillion annually, even during periods without recession or war. Adding a new universal spending program under these conditions is reckless. Every dollar deposited into a baby bond account must be borrowed, taxed, or inflated into existence, shifting today’s political generosity onto tomorrow’s workers and taxpayers—many of whom are the very children these bonds purport to help.

If policymakers genuinely want to encourage saving and upward mobility, the solution lies in empowering families, not federal bureaucrats. Expanding tax-deductible savings vehicles, offering tax credits for private contributions, and reducing the tax and regulatory burdens that crush family income would achieve more without violating constitutional boundaries.

Baby bonds may sound compassionate, but compassion divorced from constitutional restraint and fiscal sanity is neither sustainable nor just.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.