Murray Sabrin

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The ME terror apparatus is a con, professor. It creates risk, uncertainty, and thereby profit (and control) for London. This is a 10-15% tax on all of humanity, a vigorish, an income stream. Trump’s dismantling this and the narco income stream. These are necessary steps in an existential struggle.

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