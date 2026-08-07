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Celebrating 77 years in America! Arriving in the land of the free August 6, 1949

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The U.S. dollar has lost the vast majority of its purchasing power since gold was severed from the monetary system in 1971 and most people have no idea why, or what it means for their savings.



In this episode, Murray Sabrin sits down with Jeff Deist, former President of the Mises Institute and current Chief Risk Officer of Monetary Metals (monetary-metals.com), to break down the real history of monetary policy, why the Federal Reserve’s actions since the gold standard ended have quietly eroded American wealth, and why gold and silver still carry a “moneyness” that central banks around the world are racing to accumulate.



If you’ve ever wondered why central banks are buying gold at record levels, what “de-dollarization” actually means, or how everyday savers can protect themselves from inflation that runs far hotter than official numbers suggest this conversation lays it all out in plain English.



🔑 WHAT YOU’LL LEARN

– Why the 1971 gold standard collapse still shapes the economy today

– How “moneyness” makes gold different from every other asset

– Why real inflation is higher than savings account interest rates

– What central bank gold buying signals about the future of the dollar

– How everyday people can use monetary metals to preserve wealth



⏱️ CHAPTERS

00:00 Introduction and Murray’s personal background

02:24 Introduction of Jeff Deist and his background

04:13 Murray’s family story and WWII experiences

07:36 American involvement in undeclared wars since 1949

08:38 The growth of the welfare state and its impact

10:26 The decline of the dollar and the 1971 gold severance

11:39 Ron Paul’s efforts to demystify monetary policy

13:07 Inflation types and their effects on savers

16:19 Gold’s moneyness and its market value

19:34 How monetary metals can help grow wealth

23:32 How customers can invest in gold through monetary metals

27:56 The importance of understanding and using gold as a store of value

33:23 Central bank gold buying and de-dollarization trends

36:50 The timeless value of gold and human ingenuity

37:40 Closing remarks and future outlook



💬 KEY QUOTE

“ The laws of economics cannot be overcome “ - Jeff Deist



🎧 ABOUT THIS PODCAST

Our podcast brings you honest, no-fluff conversations on economics, monetary policy, and financial freedom. New episodes every week subscribe so you don’t miss the next deep dive.



#Gold #MonetaryPolicy #Inflation #DeDollarization #MisesInstitute #Monetary-Metals.com



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“Which surprised you more - that the dollar lost this much value, or that central banks are quietly buying gold right now? Drop your take below 👇”