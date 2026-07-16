This "journalist" does not monkey around with Trump
Satire is the best way to bring down the powerful and reveal their fecklessness
All episodes of Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness are available on YouTube, Spotify and Rumble
The Four-Letter Economic Words we all should live by
Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here. Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.
*********************************
Get Your July Rothbard Giveaway Book! The Origins of the Federal Reserve
*****************************
*******************************************************
To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.
*******************************************************
Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks. He hosts the weekly podcast, Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness.
Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.