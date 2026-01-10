Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it. Thomas Paine

The trade of governing has always been monopolized by the most ignorant and the most rascally individuals of mankind. Thomas Paine

***************************************************************************

January 10th should be declared a national holiday, because Paine outlined the grievances against the British Crown giving lovers of liberty the courage to secede.

Courage we need today in Washington DC. However, don’t hold your breath. Virtually everyone in Congress supports policies that the colonists abhorred causing them to secede.

On this date 250 years ago Thomas Paine’s Common Sense was published and eventually sold more than 500,000 copies during the American Revolution, when the population of the colonies was approximately 2.5 million. That would be the equivalent of a book or pamphlet selling about 70 million copies today.

George F. Smith’s essay, Thomas Paine, Liberty’s Hated Torchbearer, is a tribute to Paine’s life and ideas that should be read by school children, adults of all ages, and public office holders.

All Americans need to appreciate what it means to be an American—individual liberty, limited government, civil liberties, free trade and peaceful relations with other nations, and free enterprise at home.

Instead, the political establishment has given us out-of-control federal spending, military intervention—directly and indirectly—all over the globe, money printing, attacks on free speech, trade controls and tariffs, and massive government intervention in the market economy with the federal government taking equity positions in major US businesses.

America has been moving toward an authoritarian country since at least the early 1930s.

In 1944, John T. Flynn, an Old Right journalist, published a warning to the American people, As We Go Marching, asserting that fascism is unfolding in the country.

And in 1975 economist Charlotte Twight’s America’s Emerging Fascist Economy, highlighted the massive economic intervention that is undermining free enterprise.

In conclusion, we have a lot of work to do to restore the principles Paine proposed in his pamphlets—individual liberty and limited government.

The clock is ticking. As Benjamin Franklin observed, … A nation of well-informed men who have been taught to know and prize the rights which God had given them cannot be enslaved. It is in the religion of ignorance that tyranny begins......

********************************************************************

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

***************************************************************************

Order now: To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.