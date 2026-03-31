Reprinted with permission.

The childless, 70-year-old Lindsey Graham was seen visiting at Walt Disney World and riding Space Mountain over the weekend as war raged on in the Middle East.



Totally normal behavior, as we've come to expect from the establishment.



Well, guess what Lindsey told Trump on X yesterday:



"Wind down the war and wind up efforts for an historic peace deal."



Say what? What happened to "finish the job"?



Evidently we're going to be told that "regime change" has occurred because different individuals are in charge. Mojtaba Khamenei is more hardline than his deceased father, but if you thought "regime change" meant a new regime and the "liberation" of the Iranian people, well, how many times can someone see Lucy with the football and keep trying to kick?



The other day Marco Rubio listed four goals of the war that included none of the bold promises of the early days.



If you're getting your information from FOX News (which is like following Covid on MSNBC) you're sure this is all going great. It is not going great. Trump realizes this. His social media statements are not those of a man who thinks things are going great.



And they're going even worse politically: thanks to the war, Donald Trump is now the most unpopular president since polling began, at a -17 level, and with the exception of the NeverTrumpers who are, curiously, now his best friends, the enthusiasm is gone.



Trump went into his second term with a strong coalition, with everything going his way, and the culture starting to swing away from crazy leftism. Professional athletes were even doing the Trump dance.



Thanks to a profoundly unpopular war, and the deprioritizing of his domestic agenda -- even flat-out contradicting his promises to bring housing prices way down through deregulation, arguing now that Boomers need their high home prices to feel rich -- that's all evaporated.



This is why the comparison with Pat Buchanan, while tempting, was misplaced. Pat smartly warned against this very war 20 years ago, and no one on this planet could have talked him into it. And Pat was far too astute politically to have invested so much attention and political capital into an effort being demanded by a single pressure group.



Auron MacIntyre says the neocons, who always hated Trump and the evolution of the Republican Party under his influence, wound up getting what they wanted:



Now that neocons walked Trump into the war it's time for the rug pull. They wanted to tarnish his presidency, make him a lame duck, leave him holding the bag, and position themselves to retake the GOP after the dust settles.



Beware those sudden new friends of yours, Mr. President.



Tom Woods



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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.