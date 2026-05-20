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The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter. Winston Churchill

You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time. Abraham Lincoln

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The Boomers of Kentucky embarrassed the United States on the world stage yesterday.



Around the world, people genuinely wondered: can an American politician survive who doesn’t repeat low-IQ platitudes about Israel and the Middle East?



The Boomers -- with their heterodox Christianity and FOX News propaganda -- gave their answer.



Republican politics is dominated by people who for some reason still think Sean Hannity is a smart guy, and Mark Levin is a constitutional scholar.



Pat Buchanan had given them the example of the learned and articulate right-winger -- and Pat was well to the right of Hannity and Levin -- but they decided to go with Tomi Lahren and Dan Bongino instead.



Oh, Massie voted this way or that, people will say, and that’s why he was targeted in this unprecedented way. Yet there’s Donald Trump out there campaigning for pro-amnesty Mike Lawler. So I don’t believe you that this is a question of Massie’s voting record (which is stellar, by the way).



If that were true Trump would have waged all-out war on Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski long ago.



Even if Massie had had a handful of objectionable votes, a million times more important than any Massie vote is this principle:



A patriot who values his country’s sovereignty cannot allow three socially leftist billionaires who represent a foreign interest to buy a congressional seat and place a ridiculous empty suit in it.



Even if for some reason you don’t like Massie, you as a patriot would have to dislike THAT a hundred times more. That’s not even debatable.



These three billionaires never once set foot in Kentucky -- Kentuckians, to them, are lower than dirt, and exist solely to have congressional seats bought from them.



Put up a nonentity like “Ed Gallrein” who refuses to debate (how can any voter reward that?), have him utter a few Boomer slogans to satisfy the rubes, and otherwise hide him away. That was the strategy. Boomers (yes, I know there are exceptions) are too morally and intellectually corrupt even to understand what just happened.



But the rest of us understand.



Can you imagine “Ed Gallrein” leading the charge against the Covid restrictions? He would have been first in line for the damn “vaccine”!



Remember, too, that the folks who voted for “Ed Gallrein” yesterday are the kind of people who think Marco Rubio is an impressive person, so there was no reaching them.



But the younger generations, who don’t get their information from the insulting caricature of conservatism that is FOX News, aren’t going to fall for the nonsense that snookered the Boomers -- and therein lies hope.



Incidentally, the easiest thing in the world would have been for Massie to buckle. Nobody reading this has the remotest idea the pressure that was brought to bear against him. Not one of his detractors could have lasted a week in Massie’s shoes.



If Trump can sup in happy concord with Zohran Mamdani, the radical leftist mayor of New York, you’d think he could have spared a meal with Massie, whose track record proved he was not Trump’s enemy.



Not that you’d know it from the anti-Massie brigade (half of whom used to love Massie before they were instructed not to love him), Massie defended Trump through two impeachments, grilled Merrick Garland over FBI assets on January 6, and defended Trump during Russiagate. By contrast, “Ed Gallrein” left the GOP when Trump was elected, and came back only when Biden was in office.



But since we’re not completely dense, we know the real reason Massie could not be tolerated.



As Glenn Greenwald put it, “If the AIPAC/Adelson crowd wants someone out of Congress for disloyalty to Israel, they will be out of Congress.



“There are a few exceptions due to unusual districts, but not many. The Israel Lobby has unlimited funding and will spend limitlessly to expunge the blasphemous.”



I repeat that no American patriot can tolerate, much less celebrate, this grotesque and demeaning situation.



The polls show that this situation won’t exist forever. We will reach a point at which the foreign money (and that’s obviously what it is) will at last be a mark of shame for the candidate receiving it. That will be a great day for American patriots everywhere.



My 22-year-old daughter was distraught over Massie. I told her: your age group went nearly 80-20 for Massie. I also told her: the Boomers are the most selfish and ignorant voting bloc in U.S. history.



(Please do not write to correct me if you are a Boomer. I of course know exceptions exist. If you must, write to say: “I’m as appalled as you are by how gullible my cohort is.”)



Thomas Massie should hold his head high: he stood up against the machine time and again, knowing that it could one day lead to this.



Today we have to explain to our kids: in this world, the good guys don’t always win. But you fight regardless of the prospects of winning. The fight for what is good and right is an end in itself.



For that reason, people will remember the Thomas Massies and the Ron Pauls. Nobody will remember “Ed Gallrein,” not even as the answer to a trivia question.



As it happens, I posted this particular message on Twitter last night, and I ended it there.



In my newsletter, I cannot send something like that, and end without something productive we can do.



Under the circumstances, it is easy to become cynical, bitter, or demoralized. But we cannot allow politics to determine whether our own lives are meaningful, productive, or hopeful.



We still have families to raise, businesses to build, skills to acquire, communities to strengthen, and lives to improve.



The more dysfunctional and hostile the culture becomes, the more important those things are.



My School of Life is a place where people learn practical ways to navigate -- and thrive in -- the world as it actually exists right now. Thus: surviving and even thriving during inflationary times, building independent income, homeschooling, learning valuable skills, and generally creating victories in the here and now instead of awaiting political solutions.



That sure beats sitting around frustrated and angry -- and if I’m being honest with you, even I find that very tempting right now.



Join me for a month for a buck and see what you think. If you hate it (impossible), we can still be friends. But you’ll be exhilarated by what’s going on in there.



And I have 11 goodies for you just for saying maybe:

https://www.ElevenFreebies.com

Tom Woods

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.