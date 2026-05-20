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Lowell Sherris's avatar
Lowell Sherris
4h

I’m as appalled as you are by how gullible my cohort is. :)

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Alice Hesselrode's avatar
Alice Hesselrode
2h

For a very long time the USA has had "pagers" placed about ready to be detonated. The demise of America is by design. That has been evident since the assassination of JFK.

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