Help is on its way.

Please distribute this post and the Declaration of Re-Independence

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The Wall Street Journal’s editorial on government ownership of artificial intelligence companies reveals a disturbing political reality: when it comes to economic policy, Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump are increasingly reading from the same playbook. Both now embrace the notion that the federal government should acquire equity stakes in private AI firms, differing only in the size and method of the takeover.

For decades, Sanders has championed government ownership and control of private enterprise. His proposal to place major AI companies into a government-controlled sovereign wealth fund is entirely consistent with his democratic socialist worldview. He argues that because AI draws upon society’s accumulated knowledge, the public should own a substantial share of the industry.

More surprising is President Trump’s willingness to travel down the same road. His recent comments endorsing government ownership stakes in leading AI companies represent a dramatic departure from traditional free-market principles. Instead of allowing entrepreneurs, investors, and consumers to determine the future of AI through voluntary exchange, Washington would become both regulator and owner.

This is not capitalism. It is state capitalism, or what might more accurately be called AI state socialism (economic fascism). When government owns part of an industry, political considerations inevitably replace market signals. Companies begin serving politicians rather than customers. Innovation becomes subordinate to lobbying and political favoritism.

America became the world’s most prosperous nation because government generally protected property rights rather than acquired property. The path to prosperity lies not through federal ownership of AI firms but through economic freedom, entrepreneurship, and competitive markets. Sanders and Trump may disagree on many issues, but on this one they are marching toward the same destination—and it is the wrong one for America.

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From the grievances listed in the Declaration of Re-Independence…

It has taken equity stakes in corporations setting a precedent for more government ownership of the means of production in gross violation of free enterprise…

It has interfered in voluntary exchanges among free people, substituting political coercion for peaceful cooperation and market choices…

It has granted privileges and protections to favored corporations, financial institutions, and special interests while ordinary Americans bear the burden of inflation, taxation, and declining purchasing power…

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.