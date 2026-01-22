An honest man can feel no pleasure in the exercise of power over his fellow citizens.... There has never been a moment of my life in which I should have relinquished it for the enjoyments of my family, my farm, my friends and books.

Thomas Jefferson, Letter to John Melish, [January 13, 1813]

Donald Trump’s Davos speech was less a vision for global prosperity than a familiar exercise in grievance, self-congratulation, and ideological contradiction. Speaking to an audience of global business and political leaders, Trump framed himself as the singular defender of economic success while simultaneously advancing a worldview that depends heavily on state power, political favoritism, and centralized control.

Rather than articulating a forward-looking agenda, the speech was anchored in retrospective boasting—lists of past achievements, exaggerated claims of unparalleled success, and repeated assertions that only Trump understands how economies function. This tone not only undercut the seriousness of the forum, but also revealed a preoccupation with personal validation rather than policy substance. Davos is meant to be a venue for addressing complex global challenges; Trump treated it as a campaign rally without an electorate.

Substantively, the speech exposed a contradiction at the heart of Trump’s economic rhetoric. While invoking the language of free markets and growth, he endorsed a big-government approach defined by tariffs, industrial policy, and executive intervention. His economic nationalism relies on government coercion to manage trade, reward favored industries, and punish disfavored firms—policies that distort markets and invite retaliation. This is not economic freedom; it is command-and-control economics wrapped in populist branding.

Equally striking was Trump’s fixation on domestic political enemies, particularly Joe Biden. Even on an international stage, Trump could not resist reframing the discussion around personal rivalries and perceived slights. This obsession diminished the credibility of his message and suggested an inability to separate governance from grievance. Global investors seek stability, predictability, and institutional restraint—qualities absent from a speech centered on settling scores.

Trump’s demand for aggressively lower interest rates reveals a dangerous blind spot in his economic strategy. Despite his claims of having “tamed” inflation, the Consumer Price Index remained persistent at 2.7% in late 2025. By pressuring the Fed to slash rates, Trump is advocating for a policy that would inevitably fuel a “price blowout.” Injecting cheap credit into an economy already strained by his broad tariffs--which have already raised the cost of imported goods--is a recipe for accelerating inflation.

This creates a paradox: Trump lambasts Biden for the “cost-of-living crisis” while simultaneously pushing for the very monetary expansion that would erode the purchasing power of the American families he claims to protect. Ultimately the speech revealed a presidency defined by a “mercantilist swagger” that prioritizes executive power over market stability.

Ultimately, Trump’s Davos address reinforced the image of a leader more interested in dominance than cooperation, and more committed to government power than to genuine market principles. It was a speech long on bravado, short on humility, and deeply revealing of an agenda that substitutes centralized authority for economic liberty.

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect—and finally get the goernemtn off the people’s backs.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

On January 27th I will make the first presentation of Are You Prepared for the Crash of 2029 in Naples, FL. ?

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

Order now: To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.

