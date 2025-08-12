Please help me reach the goal of 100,000 subscribers by January 1, 2026 . Please forward this post to family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors. The goal is to help spread the ideas of peace, economic freedom, and civil liberties. If every subscriber can recruit 9 new subscribers who in turn invite 10 others to become a member of the most important initiative to restore the republic, then we will leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

President Trump is pursuing a policy of state capitalism—the epitome of an interventionist economic policy that for all intents and purposes has been in the works for at least five decades according to Charlotte Twight’s comprehensive critique, and began to get its head of steam under FDR’s successive administrations.

Ludwig von Mises called it “interventionism” while Twight described America as having an emerging fascist economy in her half century old book.

Scores of books and essays have been written about America’s transformation from a relatively limited government republic to today’s massive welfare state. (See Ralph Raico’s essay about the rise of the warfare state.)

The major pivot toward state capitalism began in 1913 with the addition of the Sixteenth Amendment and the creation of the Federal Reserve.

Both major political parties are responsible for this transformation, meaning the status quo is firmly entrenched in DC while Republicans—except for a few critics—and Democrats have embraced managed trade, high tariffs, and expanding the federal government’s intrusion in the economy.

My proposal for the way out of an overreaching federal government was summarized in my essay on financial independence and a constitutional federal budget.

A 1929 crash cannot ruled out by the end of the decade or in the beginning of the 2030s. The current stock market boom is reminiscent of the late 1920s, and with the national debt surpassing $37 trillion, a perfect financial storm is unfolding.

In forthcoming essays I will discuss how to prepare for what may rival the 1929 stock market crash and possible subsequent hard times.

In the meantime, I am contemplating forming an exploratory committee to seek the GOP 2028 presidential nomination. I have contacted numerous long time friends and new friends and the consensus has been, Why not? A majority of the American people polled believe the country is on the wrong track. We need a “reset.” I believe I could help restore the American republic. I therefore would appreciate your feedback regarding my forming a presidential exploratory committee. Thank you.

Three new essays about MAFI, abolishing the income tax, and nonprofitization.

