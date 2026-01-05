"We're losing badly the war on drugs. You have to legalize drugs to win that war." Donald Trump (1990)

Forget about the Nobel Peace Prize, President Trump. Asserting the United States has the right to invoke “national security” and protect Americans from illicit drugs to intervene in Venezuela and other countries is a fool’s errand.

Have you not learned anything about Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan? And Prohibition?

You have turned your back on America First—no regime change, no endless war. You have just declared war on nations whose leadership you believe are a threat to our country, or have natural resource you deem are necessary for our economic security.

Will you order the military to destroy fentanyl sites in China? Will you order an invasion of North Korea, which is waging cyber warfare against the American people?

Come on Mr. President, don’t be a wuss. Invade!

North Korea and China have nuclear weapons. Never mind.

As far as Venezuela is concerned, the repeated threats of military action, sanctions, and regime-change rhetoric toward Venezuela illustrate the dangers Ludwig von Mises warned against when politics substitutes coercion for peaceful cooperation.

Mises taught that prosperity arises from voluntary exchange, private property, and international division of labor—not from force. Military intervention or economic warfare destroys capital, disrupts trade, and entrenches political power in the hands of states rather than individuals. An invasion of Venezuela, real or contemplated, would not liberate its people; it would deepen poverty, expand government control, and justify further repression, just as Mises predicted with interventionist spirals.

Peaceful relations are essential to economic freedom. Commerce, not conquest, binds nations together through mutual benefit. When governments choose war or sanctions over trade and diplomacy, they sacrifice prosperity at home and abroad. A Misesian approach demands nonintervention, free exchange, and respect for sovereignty as the true foundations of peace and wealth.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.