See below Col. McGregor dissect Trump’s invasion of Venezuela.

The US invasion of Venezuela to capture Maduro is one of many Trump’s broken campaign promises, not the least of which is to forego regime change and put America First.

Donald Trump promised to drain the swamp, yet has governed by empowering it. Record military budgets, unchecked surveillance, permanent wars by proxy, and deference to intelligence agencies revealed continuity, not rupture. The military-industrial complex has flourished; neoconservative doctrine was repackaged as toughness; and the Deep State has faced no serious rollback. Personnel choices mattered: generals, lobbyists, and security hawks have set policy while civil liberties have eroded and fiscal restraint has vanished. Rhetoric substituted for reform.

MAGA became a brand divorced from results. Tariffs have replaced free markets, debt has exploded, and executive power has expanded. Culture-war theatrics have masked the consolidation of centralized authority. A movement that once spoke of America First has ended up defending Washington first.

If the GOP wants a future, it must abandon personality cults and reclaim principle. America First means peace, sound money, constitutional limits, and decentralization. It requires leaders willing to challenge the warfare state, corporate cronyism, and bureaucratic rule—consistently, not episodically.

Finally, the “good” Donald Trump called for drug legalization in 1990, calling the war on drugs a failure!

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.