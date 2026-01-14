Unlike the days of the gold standard, it is impossible for the Federal Reserve to go bankrupt; it holds the legal monopoly of counterfeiting (of creating money out of thin air) in the entire country. Murray Rothbard

*****************************************************************************

In a stunning act of administrative efficiency, Donald Trump announced he had appointed himself Chairman of the Federal Reserve, explaining that the nation’s monetary system had suffered for too long from “so-called experts who never ran a casino.” Standing before a backdrop of American flags and a chart drawn using a baseball bat size Sharpie, Trump assured the public that central banking was “very easy, maybe the easiest thing,” and that he alone possessed the instincts to do it right.

The Federal Reserve Board was promptly renamed the “Federal Reserve—Trump Edition,” and its mandate clarified: keep interest rates low when Trump wants good headlines and raise them when someone on television is being “very unfair.” The Federal Open Market Committee was dissolved, replaced by a single leather-bound notebook labeled “My Feelings About the Economy.”

Trump’s first policy initiative was quantitative easing “like you’ve never seen before.” Money printers were instructed to work overtime, producing what Trump called “beautiful dollars, really top-quality dollars.” Inflation, he insisted, would not be a problem because he would simply order prices not to rise. “If they go up, we’ll sue them,” he said, referring to grocery stores, landlords, and gravity.

To enhance transparency, all Fed communications would now be issued via Truth Social at 3 a.m. Cryptic posts such as “RATES DOWN!!! VERY STRONG ECONOMY!!!” were hailed by supporters as refreshing honesty, while economists quietly Googled “Weimar Republic.”

Foreign central bankers reacted with confusion as Trump demanded the dollar be stronger, weaker, and dominant all at once. When asked how this was possible, he replied, “It’s called leverage. Look it up.” Any country questioning U.S. monetary policy was threatened with tariffs, sanctions, or a nickname.

Markets whipsawed wildly, but Trump declared total success. “The Fed has never been run better,” he proclaimed. “No conflicts of interest. I work for me—and nobody knows me better than I do.”

***********************************************************************************

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

***************************************************************************

Order now: To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.