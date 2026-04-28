Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Haag's avatar
Michael Haag
2m

Your point about the ineffectiveness of voting for presidential candidates is correct, and can be extended to all parts of non-voluntary systems: https://michaelhaag.substack.com/p/durable-freedom

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Sabrin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture