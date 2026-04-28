All episodes of Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness are available on YouTube and Spotify

I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can, only as one who has seen its brutality, its futility, its stupidity. Dwight D. Eisenhower

****************************************************************

Since Richard Nixon’s reelection in 1972, I have refused to vote for Republican or Democratic presidential candidates because the pattern has become unmistakable: presidents campaign one way and govern another. More than fifty years later, the record confirms that decision has been on the mark.

The betrayal did not begin with Nixon. In 1964, before I was even eligible to vote, President Lyndon B. Johnson campaigned as the peace candidate against Barry Goldwater. Johnson reassured Americans that “American boys” would not be sent to Asia to fight a war that should be fought by Asians themselves. Yet after his election, he dramatically escalated the Vietnam War. In July 1965, Johnson announced a major troop buildup that eventually exceeded 500,000 American soldiers in South Vietnam. Tens of thousands of Americans died in a conflict that Congress never formally declared as a constitutional war.

The same pattern has repeated itself again and again. George W. Bush campaigned in 2000 on the promise of a “humble foreign policy,” criticizing nation-building and interventionism. After the attacks of September 11, the Bush administration launched wars in Afghanistan and Iraq that lasted for decades, cost trillions of dollars, and expanded executive power far beyond constitutional limits.

Donald Trump similarly appealed to voters exhausted by endless wars. He criticized the Iraq War, promised to avoid new foreign entanglements, and presented himself as a president who would put America first instead of policing the world. Yet his administration continued military interventions overseas, escalated tensions with Iran, and deepened America’s involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts. Now many Americans fear that the Trump-Netanyahu alignment against Iran could pull the United States into another catastrophic regional war without a congressional declaration of war.

Both major parties have enabled this bipartisan interventionist consensus. Republicans and Democrats campaign as outsiders, reformers, or peace candidates, only to govern as defenders of the warfare state once in office. The Constitution’s requirement that Congress declare war has effectively been discarded in favor of unilateral presidential military action.

America desperately needs a revived and vocal antiwar movement. Citizens must demand that military force be used only when Congress formally declares war, as the Constitution requires. Endless intervention abroad has drained the nation financially, weakened civil liberties, and cost countless lives. Until Americans reject the foreign policy establishment embraced by both major parties, the cycle of broken promises and perpetual war will continue.

*******************************************************************

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com

*********************************************************************************

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

*****************************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.