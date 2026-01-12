In a Rose Garden ceremony long on pomp and short on irony, Donald J. Trump announced a historic series of executive orders declaring himself “President of the World, for Life—maybe longer, we’ll see.” Flanked by oversized flags of every nation (manufactured domestically, he assured us), Trump explained that global leadership was simply “the next logical step” after reality television and two impeachments.

To promote “international unity,” Trump appointed China’s Xi Jinping as Vice President, praising his “strong leadership, very strong, the strongest—people love it.” Asked whether this conflicted with America First, Trump clarified that America would now be “first, second, and third,” with the rest of the world competing for fourth place. Vladimir Putin was named Secretary of War, a position Trump resurrected because “Defense sounds weak, and Vladimir knows war—tremendous experience.”

In the most applauded decree, Trump abolished all elections worldwide, citing rampant fraud, confusing ballots, and the outrageous cost of counting votes. “Nobody likes losing,” he said sympathetically, “especially me.” Democracy, Trump explained, would be replaced with a simpler system: permanent rallies, loyalty oaths, and periodic applause checks.

Markets reacted nervously, historians reached for the fainting couch, and Trump declared it all a success—“Total peace, total order, and frankly, everyone should be thanking me.”

After Trump’s announcements he joined the Village People singing, “We Are—I Am—the World.”

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.