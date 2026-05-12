On the next episode, Dr. Keith Smith on free market medicine.

******************************************************************

*********************************************************************

I have embraced crying mothers who have lost their children because our politicians put their personal agendas before the national good. I have no patience for injustice, no tolerance for government incompetence, no sympathy for leaders who fail their citizens. Donald Trump

*******************************************************************

President Donald Trump’s recent remark that he does not think about “Americans’ financial situation” when considering the war with Iran reveals a stunning disconnect from the economic struggles facing millions of ordinary citizens. While families battle rising prices for gasoline, groceries, housing, and insurance, Trump appears indifferent to the financial pain caused by a costly foreign conflict and reckless federal spending.

According to reports in The Independent and other news outlets, Trump brushed aside concerns over soaring oil prices and inflation linked to the Iran war, insisting that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons is all that matters. He even expressed surprise that oil prices were “only” around $92 per barrel despite the conflict. Meanwhile, Americans are paying dramatically higher prices at the pump and throughout the economy.

This attitude exposes how insulated political leaders can become from everyday reality. Wealthy politicians and elites may barely notice an extra $30 or $40 to fill a gas tank, but working Americans certainly do. Higher energy prices raise the cost of transporting goods, which then increases food prices, consumer products, and household expenses. Families already living paycheck to paycheck are forced to cut back on necessities while Washington pours billions into another overseas conflict.

The Pentagon now estimates the Iran war has already cost American taxpayers roughly $29 billion, with costs continuing to rise. Yet Washington continues borrowing and spending as if there are no consequences. America’s national debt already exceeds $39 trillion, and interest payments alone consume a growing share of the federal budget.

Trump once campaigned as an opponent of endless wars and a defender of forgotten Americans. But his recent comments suggest that foreign policy ambitions now take precedence over the economic well-being of citizens struggling under inflation and mounting debt. Americans deserve leaders who understand that economic hardship is not an abstraction. It affects whether families can afford groceries, pay rent, save for retirement, or simply live with dignity.

A government disconnected from the financial realities of its people ultimately loses touch with the very nation it claims to serve.

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

*********************************************************************************

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

*****************************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.