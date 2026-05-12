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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7h

I wanted so much to stay on board the El Trumpo train but disembarked well before the 2024 election. There are too many negatives heading into the remainder of his term. His push for digital everything will be a nightmare along with a protracted war that he has already lost. And hooking up with Israel has become a super bummer. What arrogant billionaire slob has any empathy for the "average" person?

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Carole's avatar
Carole
5h

Follow the bouncing ball…2016, 2020, 2024.

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