The Mises Institute held the tariff debate last Friday during the weeklong Mises University for college students. The video will be posted at the Mises YouTube channel this week.

Last night I received the following email from one of the students. I replied with several suggestions about his goal of getting a political job.

I wanted to write a thank you for the debate you participated in last week at Mises University. It was a fantastic time, and I really appreciated how you said things in a way that I could use when talking to my fellow conservative friends about the tariff situation. I was wondering if you had any advice on getting a first job in politics, as I'm one semester away from finishing at Iowa State University and I want to hit the ground running when I get out this December. Thank you again!

President Trump’s actions, words, and trade deals reveal he believes he is CEO of America, Inc. And America’s CEOs are answerable to him. This is a dangerous path the president is taking the country down.

The WSJ article says it all:

President Trump has long wanted a U.S. sovereign-wealth fund that would give him free rein to make big investments in key sectors. Japan could help him get the next best thing.

As part of a trade deal reached this week, Japan agreed to invest $550 billion in projects across strategic U.S. industries, including energy, semiconductor manufacturing and shipbuilding. The White House said Trump would have final say over where the money goes and that the U.S. would keep 90% of profits on any investments (emphasis added).

Trump’s sovereign wealth fund is—make no mistake about it— a socialist initiative. Republican members of Congress should be the loudest critics of Trump’s dive into an interventionist agenda, which would be anathema to them if a president Kamala Harris proposed this.

What could go wrong especially with a future president, think of a president AOC, having control of hundreds of billions of dollars of businesses?

In short, we must remember Ronald Reagan’s insight the most dangerous sentence in the English language is, “I’m from the government and I am here to help you.”

What is the best economic arrangement for prosperity?

As Ludwig von Mises observed. “Laissez-faire… means: let individuals choose how they want to cooperate in the social division of labor, and let them determine what the entrepreneurs should produce. Planning means: let the government alone choose and enforce is rulings by the apparatus of coercion and compulsion.”

Government intervention creates winners and losers. The market economy is a win-win economic system. Trump and his cabinet members should embrace markets, not statism.

Time will tell the fallout from Trump’s big government policies.

Scores of articles have been written about Trump’s trade policies, a few notable essays have appeared recently revealing the president’s contradictory policies. This brief essay by Donald Boudreaux is worthwhile showing how muddle thinking is evident in the Trump White House.

The EU-US trade deal is another example of an interventionist/managed trade/industrial policy that undermines economic freedom and sustainable prosperity.

Trump’s obsession with the US “trade deficit” is another example of his economic nationalism that does not address the real issues facing the country—out of control federal spending and, massive chronic federal deficits, unconscionable national debt, and the Fed’s manipulation of interest rates.

Today, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell will announce the latest decision regarding the FOMC’s deliberations about the fed funds rate. The expectation is the Fed will not lower the fed funds rate until it gets more clarity about the impact of tariffs and prices.

Mises Institute president Tom DiLorenzo’s open letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about the Fed outlines how the central bank is the engine of inflation and destabilizes the economy.

Two new essays have been published about MAFI and its historical significance.

Stars of Entrepreneurship:

https://starsofentrepreneurship.com/from-professor-to-public-advocate-how-murray-sabrin-is-fighting-for-financial-freedom/



Moguls of Business:

https://mogulsofbusiness.com/murray-sabrins-financial-rebellion-the-movement-to-end-taxes-and-empower-charity/

My essay on financial independence and a constitutional federal budget.

