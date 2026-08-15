Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here . Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.

****************************

Celebrating 77 years in America! Arriving in the land of the free August 6, 1949

*******************************

Social Security at 91: Reform Is the Wrong Prescription

August 14 marks the anniversary of the signing of the Social Security Act in 1935. Ninety-one years later, Americans should ask whether this program can really be “reformed” or whether its fundamental design makes reform an exercise in rearranging the deck chairs.

Joseph C. Sternberg, in his Aug. 14 Wall Street Journal column, correctly identifies Social Security for what it is: America’s largest social-welfare program and an entitlement whose finances are unsustainable. He also exposes the deception surrounding the Social Security “trust fund.” The fund is not comparable to a 401(k) or IRA in which workers accumulate assets they own. Instead, Social Security is essentially a pay-as-you-go transfer system, with current workers’ taxes financing current beneficiaries. Sternberg notes that the retirement trust fund is projected to run out in 2032.

Where Sternberg goes wrong is in assuming that Social Security can be successfully reformed. After nine decades of expanding benefits, changing demographics and political promises, the better answer is to phase it out—not perpetuate it through higher taxes, reduced benefits or more government borrowing.

There is a better alternative. Current beneficiaries should be protected by a transition plan that pays them the benefits they have been promised. Workers should then be permitted to redirect their Social Security taxes into individually owned retirement accounts. Instead of depending on an intergenerational transfer system, workers would accumulate genuine financial assets they own and could pass on to their heirs.

This is hardly a new criticism. Gregory Bresiger’s work on Social Security has documented the program’s political character and its transformation into an enormous government institution. John Attarian, in Social Security: False Consciousness and Crisis, went further, arguing that the public has been misled about the program’s nature, financing mechanism and supposed “earned” claims. (Also see his “Roots of the Social Security Myth.”)

The 91st anniversary should therefore prompt a different question: not how to reform Social Security, but how to replace it with a system based on ownership, responsibility and genuine retirement savings.

*******************************************

55 Years of Fiat Money: The Cost of Breaking the Link to Gold

August 15 marks the 55th anniversary of President Richard Nixon’s decision in 1971 to suspend the dollar’s convertibility into gold for foreign governments, effectively ending the Bretton Woods monetary system and the last formal link between the dollar and gold.

That decision fundamentally changed the nature of American money. The dollar became a fiat currency—money whose value rests largely on government decree rather than a legally enforceable connection to a tangible monetary standard. With no meaningful institutional constraint on the Federal Reserve’s ability to expand the money supply, Americans have experienced decades of persistent price inflation and a substantial erosion of purchasing power.

Before 1971, the dollar was commonly described as being “as good as gold.” Gold did not prevent every increase in prices, but it imposed an important discipline on monetary authorities. When money could not be created without regard to a monetary anchor, there was a greater constraint on inflation. Historically, prices often rose more slowly than wages, allowing workers to enjoy increases in their real standard of living.

The post-1971 era has produced a very different monetary environment. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly expanded the money supply to finance or accommodate government deficits, “stimulate economic activity” and respond to financial crises. The result has been a dollar that buys progressively less.

The answer is not another attempt by the Fed to fine-tune inflation at an arbitrary target. It is to restore monetary discipline by returning to a gold-backed dollar.

A gold standard would impose a constraint that politicians and central bankers cannot simply wish away. It could also produce a welcome phenomenon largely forgotten today: natural deflation. As productivity increases and the supply of goods and services expands, prices can fall while wages remain stable or rise. Workers would therefore enjoy increasing real purchasing power rather than constantly running faster just to keep pace with inflation.

Fifty-five years after Nixon severed the dollar’s final link to gold, it is time to turn off the Federal Reserve’s “printing presses” once and for all and return to a reliable money that would end the affordability crisis.

******************************************

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

*******************************************************