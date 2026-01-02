Two insightful presentations about the financial markets.
Where are the metals headed? The stock market?
I highly recommend you watch their presentations for their perspective on the market.
I met Michael Oliver two years ago and have been following his analyses since then. For more information about his newsletters see his website, https://www.olivermsa.com/subscribe.html.
Tom Bowley has an excellent track record in forecasting the financial markets. See his latest analysis. I subscribe to his newsletter.
The Oliver video was quite interesting. Thanks for posting it.