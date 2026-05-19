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The Wall Street Journal published my letter today and the New York Times published my letter May 19, 1976. These letters were published on the eve of the 200th and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, respectively.

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Independence Won’t Save the Federal Reserve

Wall Street Journal, May 19, 2026

Kathryn Judge and Mickey D. Levy’s op-ed “A Key to Fed Independence: Its 12 Regional Banks” (May 15) misses the fundamental issue facing Americans. The real problem isn’t whether the Federal Reserve is sufficiently “independent.” The problem is that the Fed has pursued destructive policies for more than a century. Since its creation in 1913, the Fed has repeatedly distorted the economy by creating money out of thin air and manipulating short-term interest rates.

These interventions fuel price inflation, erode purchasing power and generate the boom-bust cycle that devastates working- and middle-class Americans. The economy doesn’t need a central-bank babysitter or a guiding hand from monetary planners in Washington. Prosperity emerges when free people make voluntary choices, businesses invest based on real savings, and interest rates are determined by markets rather than bureaucrats.

The Fed’s track record includes the Great Depression, the inflationary 1970s, the housing bubble, enabling today’s crushing national debt and persistent inflation. This is hardly evidence of sound stewardship.

A sustainable path forward requires a gold-backed dollar, market based interest rates and a federal budget limited to constitutionally authorized spending. As America approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, restoring economic liberty is essential to restoring a limited government republic.

MURRAY SABRIN, PH.D.

Associated scholar, Mises Institute Naples, Fla.

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.