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Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
8h

A number of years ago while visiting my hometown in southeast Georgia, I took a ride over to Jekyll Island, a place our family used to frequent for the beach and golfing. In this beautiful secluded island, there was a mansion and other buildings that my parents referred to simply as the millionaires’ homes. It wasn’t until much later that I discovered the historic significance of the compound.

So while I was walking through the grounds, now a big tourist attraction as well as a conference center, I met a young couple from Wisconsin. I asked them, “Are you aware that this is the scene of the biggest crime in human history?” They looked at me with an expression of disbelief so I recommended they read GE Griffin’s book. A few weeks later I got a message from them thanking me for turning them on to it. And they wanted to know where they could buy some gold - some real money.

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