Two Socialism Townhalls
Enjoy the presentations.
My segment begins at the one hour one minute mark on the December 2nd townhall.
The second one discusses the Mamdani phenomenon and his impact on New York City.
Socialism Townhall - Dec 2 2025
Socialism Townhall II -Dec10 2025
