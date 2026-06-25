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Summary

In this episode, Dr. Mary Ruwart shares her extensive insights on health, longevity, the pharmaceutical industry, and the importance of natural and alternative treatments. Discover how regulatory policies impact drug development, the potential of caloric restriction, and the ethical considerations of assisted suicide.



Keywords

health, longevity, pharmaceuticals, regulation, natural medicine, caloric restriction, assisted suicide, alternative treatments, FDA, biotech



Key Topics

Impact of FDA regulations on drug development

The role of caloric restriction and diet in longevity

Ethical issues surrounding assisted suicide

The influence of big pharma on medical research

Natural and alternative treatments for chronic illnesses

Environmental factors affecting health, including plastics and chemicals

The potential of age reversal technologies

The importance of personal health choices and diet



Takeaways

Regulatory policies like the 1962 amendments have significantly delayed drug availability and increased costs.

Caloric restriction with proper nutrition is supported by science as a way to extend lifespan.

Assisted suicide raises ethical questions about patient autonomy and coercion.

Big pharma’s influence on medical research and education can limit treatment options.

Natural treatments and lifestyle changes should be prioritized for chronic illnesses.



Guest Name

Dr. Mary Ruwart



Title

Unlocking Longevity: The Science and Ethics of Health

How Regulation Shapes Our Medicine and Longevity



Sound Bites

“Drugs cost about ten years of research and approval”

“Government should honor our neighbors’ choices”

“Assisted suicide should be truly voluntary and patient-driven”



Chapters

00:00

Introduction to Health, Wealth, and Happiness

02:45

Meet Dr. Mary Ruwart: A Journey in Science and Activism

04:37

The Drug Approval Process: Challenges and Changes

10:51

The Role of Big Pharma and FDA Regulations

13:26

Exploring Naturopathic Approaches to Health

20:48

Dietary Choices and Their Impact on Longevity

25:47

Environmental Factors Affecting Health

28:20

Assisted Suicide: A Personal Perspective

37:00

Practical Steps for a Healthier Life



Website Links



Dr. Mary Ruwart Website Books: https://ruwart.com/product-category/b...



Dr. Mary Ruwart books At Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=mary+ruwar...



For one-stop shopping for supplements, wellness specialist consults, disease protocols and lab tests at https://www.lifeextension.com/

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.