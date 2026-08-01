All episodes of Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness are available on YouTube, Spotify and Rumble

The Four-Letter Economic Words we all should live by

Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here . Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.

LAST DAY to Get Your July Rothbard Giveaway Book! The Origins of the Federal Reserve

***********************************

VIDEO DESCRIPTION

What if you're aging 2-3x faster than you should be? Michael Smith reveals how to test your true age and implement science-backed strategies to reverse biological aging potentially adding years to your life.



In This Episode:

How biological age differs from chronological age (and why doctors miss this)

Epigenetic testing: The breakthrough tool conventional medicine ignores

One man's preventable death that sparked a longevity revolution

Practical steps to reduce your biological age TODAY

The role of diet, sleep, and connection in extending your lifespan

Advanced testing methods you can do at home



KEY MOMENTS (Clickable Timestamps)

00:00 – Introduction: The Healthcare Crisis

00:58 – The Hidden Cost of Chronic Illness

02:52 – Biological vs. Chronological Age Explained

04:03 – What Epigenetic Testing Reveals About Your Organs

05:46 – The Autopsy That Changed Everything

08:03 – Why Standard Blood Tests Aren't Enough

08:55 – How Diet & Lifestyle Reverse Heart Disease

11:11 – Accessing Advanced Health Testing

11:59 – The Gut Microbiome & Longevity Connection

13:58 – Know Your Body's Health Markers

15:56 – Testing Your Biological Age at Home

18:06 – Real Case Study: Reversing Biological Age

20:02 – How Detox & Lifestyle Changes Feel

21:54 – Age-Specific Health Strategies (20s to 60s+)

25:08 – Sleep Optimization & Stress Mastery

27:07 – Why Love & Connection Extend Your Life

32:02 – The 5 Key Takeaways for Longer Living

32:47 – Resources & Next Steps



GUEST & RESOURCES

Michael Smith is a longevity specialist and author dedicated to preventing premature death through preventative medicine and lifestyle optimization.



📚 Recommended Resources:

Get Wealthy: An Investor's Guide to Extraordinary Health → https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Get+Wealth... Michael's guide to optimizing health through evidence-based strategies

True Diagnostics – True Age & True Health Tests →

https://truediagnostics.com/

Advanced epigenetic and biological age testing

Peak Wellbeing – Health Optimization Services →

https://peakwellbeing.live/

Personalized health protocols and coaching

PeakStemCells – Regenerative Medicine →

https://peakstemcells.com/

Innovative stem cell therapy for longevity



💡 KEY INSIGHTS FROM THIS EPISODE

✓ Your biological age can be 10-20 years older than your chronological age

✓ Epigenetic testing reveals the true age of your organs, not just your blood

✓ Diet, sleep, and social connection are your most powerful anti-aging tools

✓ Preventative testing costs pennies compared to treating chronic disease

✓ You CAN reverse biological aging through lifestyle changes

✓ Gut health is foundational to longevity

✓ Blue Zone populations share 5 common longevity practices

✓ Sleep quality matters more than sleep quantity for aging



MEMORABLE QUOTES

"You are what you ate, and what you ate ate."

"Practice love and connection in your life."

"Enjoy your life with the people you love."