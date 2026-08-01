Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3hEdited

The key to longevity is to avoid as many toxins and poisons as possible as early in life as possible. That means no vaccines, no drugs, no supplements, nothing on the skin, no toxic toothpaste, no smoking, no alcohol, no doctors, no soda or no artificial sugar drinks, breath clean air, drink clean water, no fast foods and no overly processed foods and no veggies/fruits that are over-sprayed with toxic chemicals.

Get the greater part of that right, and your pristine body born at birth will serve you well into old age as long as you exercise it a bit and get plenty of sun with NO SUNSCREEN.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Sabrin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture