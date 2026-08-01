Unlocking the keys to longevity
Michael Smith spells it out in the HWPH podcast
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VIDEO DESCRIPTION
What if you're aging 2-3x faster than you should be? Michael Smith reveals how to test your true age and implement science-backed strategies to reverse biological aging potentially adding years to your life.
In This Episode:
How biological age differs from chronological age (and why doctors miss this)
Epigenetic testing: The breakthrough tool conventional medicine ignores
One man's preventable death that sparked a longevity revolution
Practical steps to reduce your biological age TODAY
The role of diet, sleep, and connection in extending your lifespan
Advanced testing methods you can do at home
KEY MOMENTS (Clickable Timestamps)
00:00 – Introduction: The Healthcare Crisis
00:58 – The Hidden Cost of Chronic Illness
02:52 – Biological vs. Chronological Age Explained
04:03 – What Epigenetic Testing Reveals About Your Organs
05:46 – The Autopsy That Changed Everything
08:03 – Why Standard Blood Tests Aren't Enough
08:55 – How Diet & Lifestyle Reverse Heart Disease
11:11 – Accessing Advanced Health Testing
11:59 – The Gut Microbiome & Longevity Connection
13:58 – Know Your Body's Health Markers
15:56 – Testing Your Biological Age at Home
18:06 – Real Case Study: Reversing Biological Age
20:02 – How Detox & Lifestyle Changes Feel
21:54 – Age-Specific Health Strategies (20s to 60s+)
25:08 – Sleep Optimization & Stress Mastery
27:07 – Why Love & Connection Extend Your Life
32:02 – The 5 Key Takeaways for Longer Living
32:47 – Resources & Next Steps
GUEST & RESOURCES
Michael Smith is a longevity specialist and author dedicated to preventing premature death through preventative medicine and lifestyle optimization.
📚 Recommended Resources:
Get Wealthy: An Investor's Guide to Extraordinary Health → https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Get+Wealth... Michael's guide to optimizing health through evidence-based strategies
True Diagnostics – True Age & True Health Tests →
https://truediagnostics.com/
Advanced epigenetic and biological age testing
Peak Wellbeing – Health Optimization Services →
https://peakwellbeing.live/
Personalized health protocols and coaching
PeakStemCells – Regenerative Medicine →
https://peakstemcells.com/
Innovative stem cell therapy for longevity
💡 KEY INSIGHTS FROM THIS EPISODE
✓ Your biological age can be 10-20 years older than your chronological age
✓ Epigenetic testing reveals the true age of your organs, not just your blood
✓ Diet, sleep, and social connection are your most powerful anti-aging tools
✓ Preventative testing costs pennies compared to treating chronic disease
✓ You CAN reverse biological aging through lifestyle changes
✓ Gut health is foundational to longevity
✓ Blue Zone populations share 5 common longevity practices
✓ Sleep quality matters more than sleep quantity for aging
MEMORABLE QUOTES
"You are what you ate, and what you ate ate."
"Practice love and connection in your life."
"Enjoy your life with the people you love."
Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The key to longevity is to avoid as many toxins and poisons as possible as early in life as possible. That means no vaccines, no drugs, no supplements, nothing on the skin, no toxic toothpaste, no smoking, no alcohol, no doctors, no soda or no artificial sugar drinks, breath clean air, drink clean water, no fast foods and no overly processed foods and no veggies/fruits that are over-sprayed with toxic chemicals.
Get the greater part of that right, and your pristine body born at birth will serve you well into old age as long as you exercise it a bit and get plenty of sun with NO SUNSCREEN.