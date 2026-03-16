Austrian Economics Research Conference, March 20-21. Some of the best economists in America will present their latest research findings.

The annual Austrian Economics Research Conference begins this week. be sure to watch the live stream of the memorial lectures by Jesús Huerta de Soto, Joseph Salerno, Catherine Ruth Pakaluk, Ryan McMaken, and Lucas Engelhardt. Recordings of all the talks will be uploaded to mises.org before the end of the month. The Institute is located in the Central time zone.

I will be on a panel Saturday afternoon and discuss Murray Rothbard’s views on central banking.

Here is the schedule, https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/e/2PACX-1vT4Fwfhl6hG0Nhgima2Hm0wE05fULZ519w7dln_cvR4z9IJujcM-f4aWvY52sqNIbN0L9j7IswAWlaR/pub?pli=1

This is the year of Murray Rothbard’s centennial. Robert Murphy discusses Rothbard’s major contributions.

Please join the Mises Institute to learn about the contributions of the Austrian School since its founding in 1870.

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My upcoming talk on how the federal government has not been constrained by the Constitution. Hope to see you in Naples

Dr. Murray Sabrin, “The Federal Budget and the Constitution: The Great Disconnect”

Thursday, March 26, 2pm. Free admission.

2781 Siena Lakes Circle, Life Enrichment Room, Naples, FL

RSVP by March 23 to be placed on the guest list, murraysabrin@substack.com

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The Crash of 2029 talk feedback. MAFI will help shield you from the next major economic downturn.

Thank you again for inviting me to your speech today. You hit the nail on the head all your great charts and their truth speaking messages. Egon B.

I attended your talk this morning. Terrific material & excellent presentation. I, too, am a former professor, so please accept my compliments as someone from the same line of work…. I still cannot figure out how politicians believe they know better than the market. Dennis L.

Dr. Murray Sabrin’s presentation on the likelihood of a Crash in 2029, or shortly thereafter, was a fact-based investigation into the primary indicators that provide glimpses into future trends. Professor Sabrin explains these indicators in everyday language revealing a precarious economic situation that may change abruptly impacting the quality of life of every American. If you’d like to avoid getting entangled in the boom bust cycle and protect yourself from its fallout, learning from this presentation may help you do just that. Joseph S., M.S., PhD

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit the revised mafius.com website.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.