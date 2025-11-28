Socialism, like the ancient ideas from which it springs, confuses the distinction between government and society. As a result of this, every time we object to a thing being done by government, the socialists conclude that we object to its being done at all. – Frédéric Bastiat

All generations from Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z , must declare their financial independence to make a free economy a reality. And unborn Americans deserve to live a free society. Why?

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

Freedom is our birthright, and a free economy will create sustainable prosperity if the income tax is repealed, the Federal Reserve abolished, the federal government is downsized, and all the statist policies the federal government has foisted on the American people are eliminated.

The Federal Reserve has caused the “affordability crisis.” The prices of everything are inflated because of the Fed’s money printing. In addition, the Fed has increased “income inequality” and boosted the wealth of the one percent. This is no accident. The Fed was the brainchild of Wall Street.

Tens of millions of Americans receive trillions of dollars of taxpayer funded benefits that are unsustainable and unconstitutional—Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, corporate welfare, farm subsidies, foreign aid, etc.

We have to be ready with alternatives to statism, and it ain’t “reforms” of Obamacare and other interventionist policies that the Democrats and Republicans have implemented and supported since FDR’s New Deal.

Clearly, there are Americans who want Americans to be financially dependent—Bernie, AOC, Mamdani, and the rest of the democratic socialists in both major political parties. And young people have a “favorable” view of socialism!

America is headed toward a major financial crisis because of money printing, unconstitutional federal spending, unsustainable federal debt, and an unnecessary military-industrial complex.

This is our challenge—to make the case for free enterprise and nonprofitization as the alternative to the welfare state.

Republicans have dropped the ball. They had their opportunities to repeal the New Deal, the Great Society, and Obamacare and have failed.

By next July Fourth, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, all freedom loving Americans must stand and up and be counted.

MAFI is the abolitionist movement of the 21st century.

We want our independence back!

I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey.