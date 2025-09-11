Please let your family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues know that economic freedom—and philanthropy-will restore America as a constitutional republic.

One important concept about the economy is ignored by government officials, most economist, and talking heads, is straight forward: the federal government is not responsible for the “health” of the economy. This is the issue no one is discussing in the media and in op-eds. The proper “public policy” is laissez faire. Mises explains it in his magnum opus, so even the statists in Washington DC can understand it.

Last week President Trump issued an Executive Order (EO) renaming the Department of Defense the War Department. The name change reflects the President’s desire to project America’s global power.

The US War Department is one of the original Cabinet departments. The number of Cabinet departments have grown over the past two hundred years cementing the welfare-warfare state in America.

Wall Street Journal columnist Andy Kessler opines that the federal government’s cabinet departments and agencies should reflect their actual missions and “an honest name.”

Kessler should have included a name change for both Social Security and Medicare to the Charles Ponzi Retirement Programs. Yes, both programs are “intergenerational chain letters,” that is legal Ponzi schemes.

The solution: Begin the phase out of both programs so the American people would finally be financially independent.

America also needs an America First foreign policy that was spelled out in George Washington’s Farewell address. A summary is below.

“He cautioned against three interrelated dangers that threatened to destroy the Union: regionalism, partisanship, and foreign entanglements. He warned his countrymen not to let regional loyalties overwhelm national attachments: “The name of American…must always exalt the just pride of patriotism more than any appellation derived from local discriminations.” At this time, many Americans primarily identified with their state or region, but Washington reminded the citizenry not to allow such attachments to divide them, lest “designing men” convince them that differing local interests made the Union unworkable or unnecessary.4

Ending perpetual war and reducing the costs of the military-industrial complex is in the best interests of the American people and fiscally responsible. When will the members of Congress exercise their constitutional prerogative to rein in the military-industrial complex? Don’t hold your breath!

In today’s Journal Greg Ip highlights what I have been saying to numerous individuals in phone conversations over the past several months. If the Supreme Court greenlights Trump’s tariffs (taxes), then the Court would be effectively approving the president or any future president raising taxes without congressional approval.

Congress has the constitutional authority to raise revenue by imposing taxes and tariffs. Article I, Sec. 8 is unambiguous. “The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence (sic) and general Welfare of the United States; but all Duties, Imposts and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States; . . .”

President Trump wants the Fed to lower the fed funds rate, the interest rate banks charge each other to borrow money overnight. To lower interest rates, the Fed essentially creates money out of thin air and buys typically Treasury securities from government bond dealers who then deposit the new money into the banking system. Viola, bankers lower the overnight rate. This is called open market operations.

Is the fed funds rate important? According to economist and Mises Institute academic VP, Joe Salerno, the fed funds is not that important. Market rates are more important because they reflect the supply of and demand for credit by individuals and financial institutions.

Thus, the much touted Federal Reserve’s independence may be in “jeopardy” by Trump who wants fed governors to implement a more easy money policy. In short, if Trump gets his way, price inflation will accelerate, probably not immediately but certainly in the future—a year or more from now.

Today’s CPI report reveals price inflation is still hovering in the 3% annual range. In other words, inflation is still an issue for American families trying to purchase their necessities. In fact, for most families, their real incomes are not keeping up with the cost of living.

For the fed to pump more money into the economy is financial malpractice.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has all the elements of a professional hit. Hopefully, law enforcement—local and state police as well as the FBI-will apprehend the shooter and uncover the motives of the shooter and if there are any accomplices.

Is this another “lone nut” crime or something more sinister?

