You’re going to hear a lot of noise about “drug cartels” and “keeping you safe” if the US moves on Venezuela. I want you to see through the noise.

What’s actually going on.

The US already has warships, jets, and special forces operating in and around Venezuela, with “drug war” and “narco-terror” being used as the excuse.

Now… Trump is saying that he has “kind of made up his mind” about military action.

Translation: The machine is already in motion.

KEY POINT. The debate is not if force gets used, but how big and how visible it becomes.

Most likely scenario.

Airstrikes and raids on targets inside Venezuela. More economic strangulation and sanctions They will sell it as “precision strikes” and “protecting Americans from drugs.” (That’s the mask).

KEY POINT. Venezuela is a resource jackpot. FULL STOP.

Oil… among the largest crude reserves on Earth.

Natural gas… huge reserves offshore and onshore.

Gold… massive deposits.

Minerals… including rare Earth.

KEY POINT. So when you hear “drug war,” in reality you’re looking at CONTROL over energy, metals, and long-term control of what’s in that ground.

The goal is not to stop drugs.

The goal is. Control the flows of oil, gas, gold, and key minerals… All while telling you it’s about fentanyl and your safety.

KEY POINT. How markets would likely react.

If the US openly strikes Venezuela, here’s what I expect to see in the markets.

Short term (first few days).

Stocks… Volatile. Likely see selling at first, “risk off.” Defense stocks (weapons makers) usually go up.

Then…

Oil and gas jump higher. War in an oil state = automatic price spike. (Always the same).

Gold and silver… higher. War + more future debt = people run to metals.

Bonds and dollar… Money often hides in US Treasuries, BOND YIELDS WILL DROP. And for the dollar… the classic “safety” play.

After the shock wears off.

Wall Street will likely flip back to “more war = more government spending = more debt = more future money printing.” That ends up being bullish for stock prices and hard assets, and bearish for the real purchasing power of your dollars.

KEY POINT. In other words. “Liquidity IN. Purchasing power OUT.”

KEY POINTS. What this really means for the US middle class.

Higher fuel and transport costs. The fear premium on oil hits gas, shipping, heating, and food prices. More US debt. War is expensive. More borrowing. Bigger deficits down the road = more “support” from the Fed = more dollar devaluation.

KEY POINT. It’s the same pattern I’ve warned you about for years.

Crisis, Debt, Debasement = Control.

America loses.

