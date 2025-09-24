Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
9hEdited

Wherever there is government, free speech must be dumbed down. The government masters are always protecting their monopoly over the slaves they control. Heaven forbid a slave speak the truth about government. All governments are severely threatened by the truth. They must hunker down and protect their endless lies. Lord and redeemer Trump is NO exception.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carole's avatar
Carole
1d

That free falling coin has two heads.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Sabrin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture