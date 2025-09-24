Take a moment to join the MAFI movement. Your support for financial independence will go a long way to raising the consciousness of the American people to promote economic freedom.

The Trump administration has been intervening in American businesses and taking an equity interest in several companies is a gross violation of free enterprise principles.

Has Trump ever mentioned he supports free enterprise?

The Wall Street Journal editorial points out the dangers of government intervention.

Did Bernie Sanders, not Donald Trump, win the 2004 presidential election?

If Joe Biden had proposed a federal government equity stake in American companies, Republicans would be screaming, SOCIALISM!!! Why are they quiet now?

The inevitable conflict between government and business has been ignored by Republicans who claim to support limited government.

Government and business should be separated not only for better outcomes—the practical reason—but also for philosophical reasons—markets are based on voluntary exchange and state capitalism is one gigantic coercive machine.

The suspension of late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and his return last night has stirred heated rhetoric about free speech on the “public airwaves.”

Mises.org editorial and content manager Tho Bishop’s essay reveals how presidents have meddled in the media for decades. What a surprise!

The solution to “uncomfortable” speech? Let the people vote with their remote control, and stop the government’s media meddling.

If progressives and conservatives are displeased with the rants on late night show, thicken your skin and grow a spine.

The free speech antagonists should read the First Amendment. It is clear, we the people have the right to criticize government officials from either major party.

