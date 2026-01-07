My basic principle is that you don’t make decisions because they are easy; you don’t make them because they are cheap; you don’t make them because they’re popular; you make them because they’re right. Theodore Hesburgh, former president, University of Notre Dame

******************************************************************************

For a party that once claimed to champion limited government, constitutional restraint, and America First realism, today’s Republicans in Congress have been remarkably silent as Donald Trump embraces interventionist domestic and foreign policies. From massive spending deals and ballooning deficits to aggressive trade controls and bellicose foreign posturing, Trump’s agenda has often mirrored the very statism and militarism Republicans once denounced.

Yet rather than defend principle, too many GOP lawmakers have chosen loyalty over liberty and political survival over constitutional duty. Congress has surrendered its power of the purse, tolerated executive overreach, and rubber-stamped policies that expand federal authority at home while risking endless entanglements abroad. This is not conservatism; it is cowardice wrapped in partisan branding.

Interventionism, whether economic or military, undermines prosperity and peace. It distorts markets, rewards special interests, and invites retaliation and blowback. Republicans who remain silent are not neutral—they are complicit. Their acquiescence betrays voters who expected a serious alternative to progressive central planning and neoconservative adventurism.

The question is no longer whether Trump’s policies contradict Republican rhetoric; that contradiction is obvious. The real question is when, if ever, GOP lawmakers will rediscover a backbone. Standing up to interventionism requires courage, a commitment to first principles, and a willingness to risk short-term political pain for long-term liberty. Until then, congressional Republicans will remain spectators to the erosion of the very ideals they claim to defend.

*******************************************************************************

Order now: To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

****************************************************************************************

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

***************************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.