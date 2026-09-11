Celebrating 77 years in America! Arriving in the land of the free August 6, 1949

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Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here . Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.

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September free Murray Rothbard book,

Economic Depressions : Their Cause and Cure

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Psychopathic Authoritarianism - that’s the term psychotherapist and hypnotherapist Dr. Joseph Sansone uses to describe how narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and sadism show up not just in individual leaders, but in entire political systems. In this conversation with Murray Sabrin, Sansone breaks down the psychology behind government overreach, COVID-era mandates, and why so few public officials ever say no to unchecked power.



Dr. Sansone is a licensed mental health counselor, board-certified clinical mental health counselor, and trained hypnotherapist (Academy of Professional Hypnosis, 1997), with a BA in Psychology, an MS in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, and a PhD in Psychology.



His new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism, releases September 11th and examines the psychological and spiritual roots of authoritarian control from the founding era to the present day.



In this episode, Murray and Dr. Sansone discuss:

The origins of the term “psychopathic authoritarians” (tracing back to Ron Paul’s 2012 farewell speech)

The dark tetrad narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and sadism and how each shows up in leader-follower dynamics

How COVID-era mandates became a case study in mass psychological manipulation

The Federal Reserve’s founding at Jekyll Island as an example of Machiavellian strategy

Hayek, Lord Acton, and Thomas Jefferson on the corrupting nature of power

A look back at Lincoln, Wilson, and FDR through the lens of constitutional overreach

Why James Madison stands out as a rare example of restraint in office

How the same authoritarian dynamics show up in academia and other institutions

What Sansone believes it will take to reverse this trend — creativity, resistance, and a return to constitutional principles



Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Dr. Sansone and the Book

02:11 Overview of Psychopathic Authoritarianism

04:00 The Dark Tetrad Traits in Society

06:05 COVID as a Case Study in Sadism

07:58 Types of Narcissism: Grandiose, Vulnerable & Collective

10:28 Machiavellianism & the Federal Reserve’s Origins

11:56 Defining Psychopathic Authoritarian Disorder

12:22 Social Psychology and Systemic Control

13:48 Historical Quotes on Power and Liberty

16:26 The Psychology of Power and Fear

18:23 Historical Examples of War and Power

20:35 Final Reflections and Hope for Resistance



If you’re interested in political psychology, liberty, constitutional history, or the deeper “why” behind government overreach, this conversation connects the dots between psychology, economics, and history.

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💬 Drop a comment — do you think psychopathic authoritarianism is a useful lens for understanding modern politics? Let us know what resonated most.

📖 Dr. Sansone’s book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism, is available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle.

🌐 Visit mafiausa.com to learn more about building a financially independent America.

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