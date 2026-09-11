Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda's avatar
Linda
3dEdited

Dr. S. I just listened to this buddy exchange. 1. I do not care how many college/university degrees converge. Sadism is NOT innate in any race with the exception of the alien race. 2. Human beings must be taught to hate and the alien race is expert at teaching it through its craftiness. 3. I have cringed, quite innately at sit-coms (as you described, here), all of which have been manufactured by the alien race (to instill the sadistic character of its sadistic multi-gods).

Reply
Share
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
33m

All flows from academia. Those who do not live in the real world dc ide what the real world should look like.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Sabrin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture