From Immigrant to Public Intellectual is available on Amazon
Celebrating 77 years in America! Arriving in the land of the free August 6, 1949
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The Four-Letter Economic Words we all should live by
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September free Murray Rothbard book,
Economic Depressions : Their Cause and Cure
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Dr. Sansone’s book is available on Amazon. Pick up your copy for an insightful analysis of the power elite.
Psychopathic Authoritarianism - that’s the term psychotherapist and hypnotherapist Dr. Joseph Sansone uses to describe how narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and sadism show up not just in individual leaders, but in entire political systems. In this conversation with Murray Sabrin, Sansone breaks down the psychology behind government overreach, COVID-era mandates, and why so few public officials ever say no to unchecked power.
Dr. Sansone is a licensed mental health counselor, board-certified clinical mental health counselor, and trained hypnotherapist (Academy of Professional Hypnosis, 1997), with a BA in Psychology, an MS in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, and a PhD in Psychology.
His new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism, releases September 11th and examines the psychological and spiritual roots of authoritarian control from the founding era to the present day.
In this episode, Murray and Dr. Sansone discuss:
The origins of the term “psychopathic authoritarians” (tracing back to Ron Paul’s 2012 farewell speech)
The dark tetrad narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and sadism and how each shows up in leader-follower dynamics
How COVID-era mandates became a case study in mass psychological manipulation
The Federal Reserve’s founding at Jekyll Island as an example of Machiavellian strategy
Hayek, Lord Acton, and Thomas Jefferson on the corrupting nature of power
A look back at Lincoln, Wilson, and FDR through the lens of constitutional overreach
Why James Madison stands out as a rare example of restraint in office
How the same authoritarian dynamics show up in academia and other institutions
What Sansone believes it will take to reverse this trend — creativity, resistance, and a return to constitutional principles
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Dr. Sansone and the Book
02:11 Overview of Psychopathic Authoritarianism
04:00 The Dark Tetrad Traits in Society
06:05 COVID as a Case Study in Sadism
07:58 Types of Narcissism: Grandiose, Vulnerable & Collective
10:28 Machiavellianism & the Federal Reserve’s Origins
11:56 Defining Psychopathic Authoritarian Disorder
12:22 Social Psychology and Systemic Control
13:48 Historical Quotes on Power and Liberty
16:26 The Psychology of Power and Fear
18:23 Historical Examples of War and Power
20:35 Final Reflections and Hope for Resistance
If you’re interested in political psychology, liberty, constitutional history, or the deeper “why” behind government overreach, this conversation connects the dots between psychology, economics, and history.
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💬 Drop a comment — do you think psychopathic authoritarianism is a useful lens for understanding modern politics? Let us know what resonated most.
📖 Dr. Sansone’s book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism, is available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle.
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Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dr. S. I just listened to this buddy exchange. 1. I do not care how many college/university degrees converge. Sadism is NOT innate in any race with the exception of the alien race. 2. Human beings must be taught to hate and the alien race is expert at teaching it through its craftiness. 3. I have cringed, quite innately at sit-coms (as you described, here), all of which have been manufactured by the alien race (to instill the sadistic character of its sadistic multi-gods).
All flows from academia. Those who do not live in the real world dc ide what the real world should look like.