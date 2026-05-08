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The Four-Letter Economic Words we all should live by.

My high school physics teacher often reminded students, “It is better to look dumb than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.” That timeless observation applies not only to the classroom but especially to modern politics. Every election cycle Americans are bombarded with economic pronouncements from Republicans and Democrats that reveal how little many politicians understand about basic economics. Instead of humility, they speak with absolute certainty while advocating policies that weaken prosperity and reduce individual freedom.

One of the dumbest recurring statements comes from politicians who claim that government spending creates wealth. Republicans and Democrats alike celebrate trillion-dollar spending bills as if politicians and bureaucrats possess magical powers to generate prosperity. In reality, government can only spend what it first taxes, borrows, or inflates away from the productive private sector. Wealth is created by entrepreneurs, workers, savers, and investors voluntarily exchanging goods and services in the marketplace—not by Congress redistributing resources for political advantage.

Another foolish claim is that price inflation is caused primarily by “greedy corporations.” Politicians from both parties routinely blame businesses for rising prices while ignoring the real culprit: excessive money creation by the Federal Reserve. If greed caused inflation, prices would rise constantly regardless of monetary policy because human nature never changes. Inflation occurs when more money chases the same amount of goods and services. Yet many elected officials continue repeating the corporate greed myth because admitting the role of the Federal Reserve and deficit spending would expose Washington’s own responsibility.

Tariffs provide another example of politicians removing all doubt about their economic ignorance. Republicans often portray tariffs as patriotic tools that protect American workers, while Democrats sometimes support them to appease unions. But tariffs are simply taxes on consumers. They raise prices, reduce competition, and invite retaliation from other countries. History repeatedly shows that free trade benefits consumers and encourages economic growth, while protectionism harms living standards.

Politicians also love claiming they can “create jobs.” Governments do not create productive employment. They merely shift resources from one group to another. Real job creation comes from businesses responding to consumer demand in a free market. When politicians boast about subsidizing favored industries, they ignore the unseen jobs and investments destroyed elsewhere because of higher taxes, regulations, or inflation.

Perhaps the greatest economic wisdom would come from politicians following my physics teacher’s advice. Instead of constantly pretending they can manage a $30 trillion economy better than millions of free individuals making voluntary choices every day, they should speak less, regulate less, spend less, and interfere less. America’s prosperity has always rested not on political brilliance, but on the freedom of ordinary people to pursue their own happiness.

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.