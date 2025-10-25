Joe Salerno, Academic VP at the Mises Institute, outlined why Federal Reserve officials and virtually all economists are wrong about monetary policy. Joe’s remarks were made at the Institute’s Supporters Summit in Delray Beach last week..

Price deflation is the “natural” trend of prices in a free market. The Fed’s 2% inflation target is voodoo economics.

I have known Joe for more than 50 years. He is one of the most astute economists in the country with a portfolio of articles that will educate and inform you about the major issues of our time.

I recently was a guest on the Kim Monson show discussing financial freedom and how we get there. Click on the above underlined link to access the segment.

Kim is a wonderful talk show host and a pro liberty advocate. You can listen to her morning show M-F by tuning in here.

The solution to our dysfunctional federal government: Begin phasing out ASAP the welfare-warfare state and abolishing the Fed and ending the federal income tax.

That’s why I created MAFI—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.