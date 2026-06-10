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Dave's avatar
Dave
6h

Collier County payroll almost $400 million. They need to reevaluate the cost of operating the bus system, the busses are empty everytime I pass one? A few bus stops provide shelter for the homeless on the east trail.

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Scrub-Texas's avatar
Scrub-Texas
6h

Said that to my hubs a week ago as our county increased our property taxes 30% last year and this year 35% AND we have over 65 and 100,000 homestead exemption (Texas). So as ranchers we are tearing down every building sans our home and selling an old cabin used for storage “to be moved”. AND, these appraisal district don’t care and tell taxpayers THE most ridiculous answers/excuses for increases (Marshall and Swift software aka bullshite imaginary dart board appraisals). Sheer madness! Half filled school buses, roads not repaired, emergency services permanent tax added on. The anger in our ranching county and the neighboring more urbanized county is pitchfork level. Oh and our neighboring county “fell” for a solar system to end all electricity and now taxpayers on the hooks for millions of dollars of a useless system and no accountability.

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