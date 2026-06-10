Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here . Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.

My letter in the Naples Daily News today is an example of how the ideals of the Declaration of Independence should be implemented locally.

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Fund services with user fees

I read with interest the Naples Daily News article, ‘Collier faces $63M hit from tax plan,’ (June 6).

While much of the discussion focuses on how local governments will cope with reduced revenue, the deeper issue is the disconnect between property taxes and the services governments provide.

We know what government services cost because officials present budgets and tax bills every year. But what are those services worth? In a market economy, value is determined by voluntary exchange. Consumers decide what goods and services they want, and producers respond accordingly. Supply and demand establish prices that reflect what people are willing to pay and what providers are willing to offer.

Most of the services Americans rely upon every day — from cell phones and internet access to streaming platforms and cable television — are provided through voluntary transactions. Consumers choose whether the service is worth the price. Taxation severs this peaceful relationship. Citizens are compelled to pay regardless of how much they value the service or whether they use it at all.

The solution is to move away from tax-funded local government and toward user fees. Police protection, fire services, parks, waste collection, schools, and other local services should be funded in the same manner as other services in the marketplace: by those who choose to use and support them. Such a system would make local governments more accountable, efficient, and responsive to citizens.

Property taxes should be abolished. A free society should rely on voluntary exchange rather than coercion. Let citizens, not tax assessors, determine which services are worth paying for and how much they are willing to spend.

Murray Sabrin, PhD

Naples, FL

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.