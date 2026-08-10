Why socialism is gaining support and the state of the union
Smashing socialism is easy.
All episodes of Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness are available on YouTube, Spotify and Rumble
The Four-Letter Economic Words we all should live by
Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here. Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.
Free August Rothbard Giveaway The Case for a 100 Percent Gold Dollar!
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From Immigrant to Public Intellectual is available on Amazon
Celebrating 77 years in America! Arriving in the land of the free August 6, 1949
Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Click on the link below to watch the discussion with
Dr. Cotto on X.
https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1dJrPrEwekpKX
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I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.
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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.
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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.
Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.