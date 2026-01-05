"We're losing badly the war on drugs. You have to legalize drugs to win that war." Donald Trump (1990)

The war on drugs stands as a textbook example of the hubris of central planning, a point Ludwig von Mises would have immediately recognized. Mises warned that government intervention aimed at suppressing market activity does not eliminate demand; it merely distorts supply, breeds black markets, and multiplies unintended consequences. Drug prohibition has done precisely that. By criminalizing consensual exchange, the state transfers production and distribution from peaceful entrepreneurs to violent cartels, inflating prices, corrupting institutions, and fueling crime—outcomes fully consistent with Mises’s analysis of interventionism begetting ever more intervention.

William F. Buckley Jr., though no libertine, came to a similar conclusion late in life. Observing decades of failure, Buckley argued that prohibition had caused more harm than drug use itself, particularly through mass incarceration, racial disparities, and the erosion of civil liberties. His critique underscored a conservative insight often ignored: the war on drugs has expanded the power of the state in ways fundamentally at odds with limited government and personal responsibility.

Other critics, from Milton Friedman to Thomas Szasz, reinforced these arguments. Friedman emphasized that prohibition creates violence by definition, since disputes in illegal markets cannot be resolved through courts. Szasz exposed the moral confusion of treating drug use as both a crime and a disease, allowing the state to punish and paternalize simultaneously.

After more than half a century, the verdict is clear. The war on drugs has not reduced addiction or availability; it has enriched criminals, crowded prisons, militarized policing, and weakened the rule of law. As Mises would predict, coercion has failed where voluntary exchange, education, and personal accountability offer a more humane and effective alternative.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey.