Murray Sabrin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cg's avatar
cg
5h

IOW you have absolutely no idea what is actually going on, save some stale libertarian ideas which are the extent of your range.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Murray Sabrin and others
Tom Martin's avatar
Tom Martin
25mEdited

I have grieved often listening to pleas from citizens in a dictatorial governments that only care about staying in power and kills innocent men women and children with impunity. Those citizens always say the same thing knowing how unjust and immoral these dictators are: Doesn’t anyone in the world care about what is happening to us? I thought “I do" but why are not more people showing courage and drawing a red line on regimes killing their own people vs at least listening to them. When our worlds were mostly restricted to our own nations geographically, it made sense that we only get involved when other than our geography is involved. During the Biden years, somewhere between 20 and 30 million unvetted people from well over 100 DIFFERNT countries crossed out boarders illegally because our immigration system was broken and required new massive legislation to fix and the republicans won’t go along with legislating a large number of illegal crossing every month so republicans are uncooperative and bad, heartless people. When Trump closed the boarder on day one without any new legislation, I did not hear any questions about how that happened when the democrats said it was impossible for them. Several important points there but for this discussion the world is not so small any more and we cannot even count on protecting our boarders if Dems are in charge from any country in the world including our enemies of Iran, Communist China, Russia, etc. They can easily get into our country with nearly zero vetting under Democrat rule so something needs to change. I can’t spend a ton of time on this so readers will have to fill in the blanks with honest details themselves. The founding fathers were right about not getting involved in foreign wars but helping a country protect itself from brutal leaders that do not respect citizens as much as Israel does (sending warning about dangerous bombings for private citizens) leaders who actually target non military targets like Russia does continually and Iran leaders did in killing between 30 and 40,000 people protesters who only want a voice in their own government. Only cowards and/or selfish people would turn their backs on dying people and not try to help them (Ukraine and Iran both). I blame everyone for being unwilling to look at both sides of any issue from the source not from their own echo chambers. It is not that hard to do but takes time. Please take the time or we are doomed as a world in these modern days. It is the medias job to do this but they have already become mostly political hacks. We cannot count on them to do our work for us currently. Let’s not be brainwashed by being lazy or selfish.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Sabrin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture