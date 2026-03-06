Why Trump should resign
The president is not an America First president who promised to keep us out of an unnecessary war.
During the 2024 campaign and again after returning to office, Donald Trump repeatedly portrayed himself as a “peace president,” promising to end America’s involvement in endless wars. Yet the recent joint military assault on Iran alongside Israel represents a dramatic departure from that promise and raises serious questions about his leadership and credibility.
On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military operation against targets across Iran, striking hundreds of sites and killing senior leaders of the Iranian regime. The operation has already led to increasing casualties, retaliation, and growing instability throughout the Middle East. This escalation places the United States on the brink of a broader regional war—exactly the type of conflict Trump promised voters he would avoid.
Trump’s actions contradict the long-standing “America First” foreign policy tradition associated with the Old Right. Historically, America First meant noninterventionism: avoiding foreign wars unless the United States itself was directly threatened. It emphasized defending American lives and prosperity rather than entangling the nation in overseas conflicts. By participating in a joint military campaign aimed at regime change in Iran, Trump has abandoned that tradition. The policy now appears less like “America First” and more like “Israel First,” aligning American military power with the strategic priorities of another country.
Equally troubling are Trump’s economic policies. His aggressive tariffs function as taxes on imports that tend to raise prices for American consumers and increase costs for American businesses that rely on global supply chains. Tariffs distort markets, invite retaliation, and undermine the prosperity that comes from voluntary international trade.
A president’s legitimacy rests on keeping the promises that brought him to office. Trump promised peace but delivered war. He promised economic prosperity but pursues protectionist policies that burden consumers and businesses alike.
For these reasons, the honorable course would be for Donald Trump to resign. Leadership requires accountability. When a president fundamentally betrays the central commitments of his campaign—peace abroad and prosperity at home—he forfeits the moral authority to continue governing.
Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.
IOW you have absolutely no idea what is actually going on, save some stale libertarian ideas which are the extent of your range.
I have grieved often listening to pleas from citizens in a dictatorial governments that only care about staying in power and kills innocent men women and children with impunity. Those citizens always say the same thing knowing how unjust and immoral these dictators are: Doesn’t anyone in the world care about what is happening to us? I thought “I do" but why are not more people showing courage and drawing a red line on regimes killing their own people vs at least listening to them. When our worlds were mostly restricted to our own nations geographically, it made sense that we only get involved when other than our geography is involved. During the Biden years, somewhere between 20 and 30 million unvetted people from well over 100 DIFFERNT countries crossed out boarders illegally because our immigration system was broken and required new massive legislation to fix and the republicans won’t go along with legislating a large number of illegal crossing every month so republicans are uncooperative and bad, heartless people. When Trump closed the boarder on day one without any new legislation, I did not hear any questions about how that happened when the democrats said it was impossible for them. Several important points there but for this discussion the world is not so small any more and we cannot even count on protecting our boarders if Dems are in charge from any country in the world including our enemies of Iran, Communist China, Russia, etc. They can easily get into our country with nearly zero vetting under Democrat rule so something needs to change. I can’t spend a ton of time on this so readers will have to fill in the blanks with honest details themselves. The founding fathers were right about not getting involved in foreign wars but helping a country protect itself from brutal leaders that do not respect citizens as much as Israel does (sending warning about dangerous bombings for private citizens) leaders who actually target non military targets like Russia does continually and Iran leaders did in killing between 30 and 40,000 people protesters who only want a voice in their own government. Only cowards and/or selfish people would turn their backs on dying people and not try to help them (Ukraine and Iran both). I blame everyone for being unwilling to look at both sides of any issue from the source not from their own echo chambers. It is not that hard to do but takes time. Please take the time or we are doomed as a world in these modern days. It is the medias job to do this but they have already become mostly political hacks. We cannot count on them to do our work for us currently. Let’s not be brainwashed by being lazy or selfish.