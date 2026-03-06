I will be making a presentation on Thursday, March 26 at 2pm at 2781 Siena Lakes Circle, Naples, FL in the Life Enrichment Room. The talk, The Federal Budget and the Constitution, will focus on dissecting the federal budget and comparing it with Article I, Section 8.

To attend, please RSVP by March 23 in the comments section for a conformation.

Looking forward to seeing you on Thursday, March 26.

During the 2024 campaign and again after returning to office, Donald Trump repeatedly portrayed himself as a “peace president,” promising to end America’s involvement in endless wars. Yet the recent joint military assault on Iran alongside Israel represents a dramatic departure from that promise and raises serious questions about his leadership and credibility.

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military operation against targets across Iran, striking hundreds of sites and killing senior leaders of the Iranian regime. The operation has already led to increasing casualties, retaliation, and growing instability throughout the Middle East. This escalation places the United States on the brink of a broader regional war—exactly the type of conflict Trump promised voters he would avoid.

Trump’s actions contradict the long-standing “America First” foreign policy tradition associated with the Old Right. Historically, America First meant noninterventionism: avoiding foreign wars unless the United States itself was directly threatened. It emphasized defending American lives and prosperity rather than entangling the nation in overseas conflicts. By participating in a joint military campaign aimed at regime change in Iran, Trump has abandoned that tradition. The policy now appears less like “America First” and more like “Israel First,” aligning American military power with the strategic priorities of another country.

Equally troubling are Trump’s economic policies. His aggressive tariffs function as taxes on imports that tend to raise prices for American consumers and increase costs for American businesses that rely on global supply chains. Tariffs distort markets, invite retaliation, and undermine the prosperity that comes from voluntary international trade.

A president’s legitimacy rests on keeping the promises that brought him to office. Trump promised peace but delivered war. He promised economic prosperity but pursues protectionist policies that burden consumers and businesses alike.

For these reasons, the honorable course would be for Donald Trump to resign. Leadership requires accountability. When a president fundamentally betrays the central commitments of his campaign—peace abroad and prosperity at home—he forfeits the moral authority to continue governing.

The Crash of 2029 talk feedback. MAFI will help shield you from the next major economic downturn.

Thank you again for inviting me to your speech today. You hit the nail on the head all your great charts and their truth speaking messages. Egon B.

I attended your talk this morning. Terrific material & excellent presentation. I, too, am a former professor, so please accept my compliments as someone from the same line of work…. I still cannot figure out how politicians believe they know better than the market. Dennis L.

Dr. Murray Sabrin’s presentation on the likelihood of a Crash in 2029, or shortly thereafter, was a fact-based investigation into the primary indicators that provide glimpses into future trends. Professor Sabrin explains these indicators in everyday language revealing a precarious economic situation that may change abruptly impacting the quality of life of every American. If you’d like to avoid getting entangled in the boom bust cycle and protect yourself from its fallout, learning from this presentation may help you do just that. Joseph S., M.S., PhD

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.

