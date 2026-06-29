Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here . Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.

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As Americans prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, I offer my boldest prediction of the past half-century: if current political and economic trends continue and undeclared wars are not eliminated, the United States will not celebrate the Declaration’s 300th anniversary in 2076 as a unified republic founded on limited government and individual liberty.

The evidence, in my view, is compelling. The principles that gave birth to the American Republic—self-government, fiscal restraint, sound money, private property, and personal responsibility—have been steadily displaced by an ever-expanding welfare-warfare state. America has become a massive welfare-warfare state whose financial foundation is increasingly unsustainable.

Massive federal spending, chronic budget deficits, a national debt measured in the tens of trillions of dollars, unnecessary foreign military commitments, and continuous money creation by the Federal Reserve are steadily undermining sustainable prosperity and civil liberties that helped make America a free society.

Unless these trends are reversed, the America of 2076 may bear little resemblance to the constitutional republic established in 1776.

For decades, Washington has promised more domestic benefits than it can finance without budget deficits and has fought more unconscionable and unconstitutional wars violating President Washington’s admonition that America should not have entangling alliances.

Politicians in both major parties have found it easier to borrow, print money, and postpone difficult decisions than to restore fiscal discipline. The result is an ever-expanding federal government that consumes an increasing share of the nation’s wealth while reducing the productive capacity of the private sector.

Compounding these dangers is the growing appeal of democratic socialism. Even a Republican President has jumped on the socialist bandwagon by having the federal government take equity stakes in several US corporations.

Increasingly, Americans look to government for economic security, healthcare, retirement income, housing assistance, business subsidies, and student debt relief. Each new dependency strengthens the belief that prosperity comes from political action rather than productive enterprise and voluntary exchange.

In other words, tens of millions of Americans have become wards of the state. In addition, the federal government spends nearly $200 billion annually on business subsidies.

If these trends continue over the next five decades, America could gradually resemble a far more centralized and state-directed economy than the dynamic market system envisioned by the Founders. Economic stagnation, chronic inflation, declining living standards, and pervasive government regulation could become the norm. Political leaders facing economic turmoil would likely respond by expanding controls over speech, privacy, and financial affairs in the name of national security, affordability, and social justice.

At the same time, as democratic socialists gain political influence and members of the anti-war right become increasingly vocal in their opposition to the Republican establishment, a strong third party could emerge. Such a movement, composed of Americans who support peace, fiscal responsibility, free markets, and civil liberties, might challenge the two-party duopoly in the years ahead. If an anti-welfare-warfare-state political movement gains traction, there may be reason to believe that the 300th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence will be worth celebrating.

Another possibility is that tens of millions of Americans come to recognize that a nation of 350 million people cannot be effectively governed by an increasingly powerful central government. One proposed solution would be a substantial decentralization of political authority, whether through greater state autonomy, a national “divorce” among regions, or the creation of regional confederations under an American umbrella.

The Declaration of Independence celebrated individual liberty, limited government, and self-reliance. Yet, for nearly a century, those principles have steadily been displaced by policies embraced by politicians in both major parties. Dependency, subsidies, entitlements, centralized power, and bureaucratic management of economic life are now considered normal by much of the political establishment, academia, and the media. At the same time, growing numbers of younger Americans have expressed greater openness to socialist ideas. And if they vote for democratic socialist candidates in greater numbers in future elections, it is not out of the realm of possibilities a Democratic socialist candidate would be elected president by 2052.

The Declaration of Re-Independence (DORI), issued on June 4, 2026, outlines what its supporters view as an extensive expansion of federal power over the past century. DORI is a call to restore the Founders’ vision so that Americans can pursue happiness in a freer society. Supporters note that Americans can still sign the current version of the declaration as a statement of their commitment to working toward that goal.

America’s future is not predetermined. The nation can still reverse course. But unless constitutional government, sound money, fiscal responsibility, free markets, and an America First foreign policy are restored, America in 2076 may bear little resemblance to the republic born in 1776.

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