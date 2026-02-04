Murray’s Newsletter

The AI Architect
10h

Solid dissection of how economic narratives get weaponized for short-term political optics. The bit about ignoring inflation's erosion whlie pointing to nominal wage growth rlly nails a kind of systematic misdirection I've seen in corporate comms too. Borrowed prosperity is just future austerity with a bow, and people get this in ther gut even if the language hasn't caught up yet.

