The constitution vests the power of declaring war in Congress; therefore no offensive expedition of importance can be undertaken until after they shall have deliberated upon the subject and authorized such a measure.

George Washington

A wise and frugal government, which shall restrain men from injuring one another, shall leave them otherwise free to regulate their own pursuits of industry and improvement, and shall not take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned.

Thomas Jefferson

To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical.

Thomas Jefferson

Peace, commerce and honest friendship with all nations; entangling alliances with none.

Thomas Jefferson

The duty of government is to leave commerce to its own capital and credit as well as all other branches of business, protecting all in their legal pursuits, granting exclusive privileges to none.

Andrew Jackson

There is no dignity quite so impressive, and no one independence quite so important, as living within your means.

Calvin Coolidge

They criticize me for harping on the obvious; if all the folks in the United States would do the few simple things they know they ought to do, most of our big problems would take care of themselves.

Calvin Coolidge

Freedom does not die from frontal attack. It dies because men in power no longer believe in a system based upon liberty.

Herbert Hoover

We must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.

Dwight D. Eisenhower

The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths, and to secret proceedings.

John F. Kennedy

Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it.

Ronald Reagan

Government does not solve problems; it subsidizes them.

Ronald Reagan

And from the man who should have been president.

If you like small government you need to work hard at having a strong national defense that is not so militant. Personal liberty is the purpose of government, to protect liberty - not to run your personal life, not to run the economy, and not to pretend that we can tell the world how they ought to live.

Ron Paul

The Crash of 2029 talk feedback. MAFI will help shield you from the next major economic downturn.

Thank you again for inviting me to your speech today. You hit the nail on the head all your great charts and their truth speaking messages. Egon B.

I attended your talk this morning. Terrific material & excellent presentation. I, too, am a former professor, so please accept my compliments as someone from the same line of work…. I still cannot figure out how politicians believe they know better than the market. Dennis L.

Dr. Murray Sabrin’s presentation on the likelihood of a Crash in 2029, or shortly thereafter, was a fact-based investigation into the primary indicators that provide glimpses into future trends. Professor Sabrin explains these indicators in everyday language revealing a precarious economic situation that may change abruptly impacting the quality of life of every American. If you’d like to avoid getting entangled in the boom bust cycle and protect yourself from its fallout, learning from this presentation may help you do just that. Joseph S., M.S., PhD

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.