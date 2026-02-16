Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
14h

On X it was mentioned that Thomas Massie said," we should cancel President's Day til we get a real President back in office."

Reply
Share
Michael Haag's avatar
Michael Haag
1d

Excellent quotes! Several of the US founders (and many thereafter) have had a deep understanding of freedom, including the downsides and risks of government. However, they did not recognize (or at least clearly acknowledge) that ‘minimal’ government cannot be a stable state for maximizing freedom.

https://open.substack.com/pub/michaelhaag/p/durable-freedom

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Sabrin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture