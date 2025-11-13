I will be a panelist along with real estate expert Dave Coris and others (waiting confirmations). Seating is limited so register early.

The townhall meeting will be moderated by Paul Mladjenovic, author of several investing books in the Dummies series and his website is www.RavingCapitalist.com.

SOCIALISM TOWNHALL

Socialism grabbed national attention with the recent NYC mayoral election.

Learn from experts what the dangers are and what to expect next...

bring your questions to the Socialism Town-Hall (FREE event)

When: Dec 2, 2025 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.