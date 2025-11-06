Socialism, like the ancient ideas from which it springs, confuses the distinction between government and society. As a result of this, every time we object to a thing being done by government, the socialists conclude that we object to its being done at all. Frédéric Bastiat

Mayor elect Mamdani’s signature campaign issue was “affordability.” Not surprisingly, he the missed an opportunity to identify the real cause of high prices in the Big Apple, the Federal Reserve’s money printing.

One policy fix to address the high cost of rents is to increase the supply of apartment buildings by abolishing any zoning and construction barriers.

Instead of his harangues against property owners, billionaires, and millionaires reeking of envy on steroids, Mamdani should have turned his anger toward the legal counterfeiters headed by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed.

New York City is the epicenter of the Fed’s money printing. New York’s big banks are the primary recipients of the Fed’s creation of new money. The banks then lend the money to commercial and industrial businesses and help fuel Wall Street speculation.

Eventually, the new money trickles down to low and middle income workers who invariably see their incomes lag the rise in prices.

The Fed is thus the enemy of most working families. Does Mamdani understand how the Fed manipulates interest rates and dilutes the purchasing power of the people’s income?

The money creation and “diffusion” process is outlined in Murray Rothbard’s classic money monograph. Get your free copy here.

Mamdanis’ rhetoric reveals his utter contempt for private property, free markets, and limited government. The three necessary conditons of a free society and prosperity.

As Murray Rothbard observed:

Free-market capitalism is a network of free and voluntary exchanges in which producers work, produce, and exchange their products for the products of others through prices voluntarily arrived at. State capitalism consists of one or more groups making use of the coercive apparatus of the government — the State — to accumulate capital for themselves by expropriating the production of others by force and violence.

In other words, Mamdani should focus his wrath against cronyism. He first needs to call out the crony capitalists in New York and around the country, and offer not a collectivist vision for the Big Apple, but an agenda based on voluntarism—the exchanges that occur among a free people.

Mamdani—as well as AOC, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and others—obviously are ignorant of the basic laws of economics and the principles of finance.

They embrace the entitlement philosophy—the ideas that have made millions of New Yorkers dependent on the City, State, and the federal government for the necessities of life.

Lastly, democratic socialism is an oxymoron. The only democracy is the marketplace. One dollar, one vote.

Political democracy leads to demagogues like Mamadani, AOC, and the rest of the economic illiterates who have been elected. They have convinced enough of the electorate they would be better off if they got handouts from the government.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a "public intellectual" for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute.