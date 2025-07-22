Murray’s Newsletter
From MAGA to MAFI with the two Mikes. The Tariff Debate on July 25th, 5pm.
I will be debating the tariff issue on July 25, 5pm (ET) at the Mises Institute. You can watch the livestream at https://www.youtube.com/misesmedia or…
18 hrs ago
Murray Sabrin
From MAGA to MAFI with the two Mikes. The Tariff Debate on July 25th, 5pm.
Jewish US president? Trump and Mamdani joined at the hip? Tariff debate. MAFI/Substack challenge.
We can avert a financial meltdown with free markets and a constitutional federal budget.
Jul 17
Murray Sabrin
Jewish US president? Trump and Mamdani joined at the hip? Tariff debate. MAFI/Substack challenge.
The Great Tariff debate livestream. Two new essays about MAFI.
Mark your calendar
Jul 15
Murray Sabrin
The Great Tariff debate livestream. Two new essays about MAFI.
Could a son of Holocaust survivors born in the West Germany American occupation zone after World War II be elected president of the US?
America needs a pro peace, pro liberty, pro free enterprise and Jewish president.
Jul 11
Murray Sabrin
Could a son of Holocaust survivors born in the West Germany American occupation zone after World War II be elected president of the US?
Chantal Peters and I discuss the state of the economy.
Other platforms to listen and view the podcast.Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication.
Jul 10
Murray Sabrin
Chantal Peters and I discuss the state of the economy.
ALERT for Tonight's Debate
ZeroHedge Debate: Should We Abolish the Fed?
Jul 10
Murray Sabrin
ALERT for Tonight's Debate
Podcaster Adam Choit and I discuss the issues facing America and how to restore a limited government republic.
Jul 8
Murray Sabrin
Podcaster Adam Choit and I discuss the issues facing America and how to restore a limited government republic.
The Big, Beautiful Bill reveals the (marginal) differences in the UniParty
Both Democrats and Republicans are on the same page regarding the welfare-warfare state
Jul 6
Murray Sabrin
The Big, Beautiful Bill reveals the (marginal) differences in the UniParty
Happy Independence Day!
Preview of The Existential Lens Podcast with Chantal Peters. Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication.
Jul 4
Murray Sabrin
Happy Independence Day!
The failure of central planning
Only free markets create prosperity
Jul 3
Murray Sabrin
The failure of central planning
June 2025
It's the Economy, Stupid was Clinton's rallying cry in 1992. Will End the Fed and End Endless Wars be the rallying cry in 2028?
High rents helped propel Zohran Mamdani to victory in the Democratic mayoral primary last week. Guess what caused the Big Apple's lofty rents and other…
Jun 30
Murray Sabrin
It's the Economy, Stupid was Clinton's rallying cry in 1992. Will End the Fed and End Endless Wars be the rallying cry in 2028?
How the GOP helped paved the way for Democratic socialists, AOC, Zohran Mamdani, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and other DC economic…
Zohran Mamdani’s win the New York City Democratic party mayoralty primary should be a wakeup call to free market advocates.
Jun 26
Murray Sabrin
How the GOP helped paved the way for Democratic socialists, AOC, Zohran Mamdani, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and other DC economic illiterates.
